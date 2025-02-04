‘Talking Table’ scheme to tackle loneliness and isolation comes to Liverpool

A scheme to tackle loneliness and isolation has come to Liverpool in the form of a ‘Talking Table’ thanks to The Salvation Army. Positioned within its café in the grounds of the iconic Strawberry Field, Liverpool, the church and charity’s ‘Talking Table’ aims to bring the local community together and provide a lifeline for many people that may feel lonely and isolated at the start of a new year.

Located in the Imagine More café at Strawberry Field, in Woolton, there is a dedicated table, distinctively marked with a sign, for people to sit at and either be joined by a member of the public or someone from The Salvation Army’s onsite team of officers, staff and volunteers.

Dubbed the ‘Talking Table’, the initiative has been created to tackle loneliness and isolation, factors that can be accelerated by the start of a new year.

Salvation Army officer, Major Kathleen Versfeld, Mission Director at Strawberry Field, said: “In Liverpool we love to talk, and often do to complete strangers in the lift, on the bus, or at the shops. Here at Strawberry Field, we offer a safe, warm, comfortable space for people who long for human connection but wouldn’t otherwise find it.

Salvation Army Officers Major Allister (front left) and Major Kathy Versfled (back right) with the 'Talking Table' that has been installed at Strawberry Field

“In truth, I hope that every table at Strawberry Field is a talking table, where visitors are warmly greeted by our staff and trainees and made to feel instantly at home no matter how far or short the journey to get to us. For some, sadly, this may be the only opportunity in the day to socialise with others. The ‘talking table’ sign is an invitation to first-timers or those on their own to take a seat. We have time to talk. It’s good to talk!

“The initiative is a gentle way of encouraging strangers to become friends, a means by which our supporters can get to know each other better, and above all to help others fight the daily battle against loneliness.

“We know that simply having a chat can brighten someone’s day, and we’re passionate about the fact that no one has to be lonely. Being open every day means that there is always someone willing to listen. The table itself has become a talking point for visitors, who often ask about it, and love the idea. The table looks out onto the peaceful gardens of Strawberry Field, so that any pauses in conversation allow space for contemplation of the beautiful view and even, perhaps, a conversation with the Creator himself!”

The Imagine More café is open seven days a week from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm with the ‘Talking Table’ in operation during these times, in a location that was immortalised by John Lennon in The Beatles' hit, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’.

For more information about Strawberry Field, and to donate to the work it does with vulnerable young adults with barriers to employment, please visit www.strawberryfield.salvationarmy.org.uk/