Teenage Cancer Trust ward in Merseyside receives spooktacular donation from Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has helped Teenage Cancer Trust patients and staff in Merseyside get into the spooky spirit for Halloween by donating a range of decorations and treats.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ward in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital received vouchers from the supermarket to stock up on everything from pumpkins and carving kits to decorations and costumes, helping patients celebrate Halloween away from home.

Since first partnering with the charity in 2017, the supermarket has raised more than £10 million, with a goal to raise £15 million by 2027 to ensure no young person faces cancer alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s latest donation for Halloween saw 28 units receive vouchers, giving patients across the country the chance to decorate and have some fun with their friends and family this Halloween.

Teenage Cancer Trust

Ellie Rocks, Deputy Director of Fundraising at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "Aldi has helped young people being supported by Teenage Cancer Trust and staff in Merseyside get into the spooky spirit for Halloween by donating a range of decorations and treats.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust unit in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital received vouchers from the supermarket to stock up on everything from pumpkins and carving kits to decorations and costumes, helping patients celebrate Halloween away from home.”

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “This donation is a small gesture but will help to bring some Halloween fun to those who are spending it away from home this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to support the amazing work that Teenage Cancer Trust does to support young people across the country and we will continue to do everything we can to help them make a difference across their units.”

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”. They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need.