Temu launches investigation after Liverpool cat expert highlights cruelty in cat grooming advert

Katie Gwilt joined Downtown Abbey star Peter Egan in condemning the Temu advert - Animal News Agency

Online shopping giant Temu has come under fire after a controversial advert showing cats being roughly handled during grooming sparked outrage among animal experts and celebrities.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now-deleted Instagram clip showed cats being vigorously brushed with a rubber grooming mitt, with one feline clearly flinching as the tool was aggressively dragged through its fur at speed.

In another scene, a tabby cat appeared visibly uncomfortable as clumps of fur were piled on its head for comedic effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts have condemned the ad, branding it not only inappropriate but potentially harmful. They say the grooming technique is unsuitable for long-haired breeds and could cause serious distress.

Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan has also condemned the Temu advert - Animal News Agency

Katie Gwilt, who runs the Kat Lady holistic grooming business in Liverpool, slammed the video, she said: “This advert is completely inappropriate. It could encourage people to be rough with their pets, causing them unnecessary stress and discomfort.”

Downton Abbey star and long-time animal rights campaigner Peter Egan also weighed in, adding: “I welcome the investigation that Temu has launched into this shocking video, but I do wonder why on earth it happened in the first place. Anyone with eyes can see that this is not only mocking the poor cats, but also putting them in discomfort. Temu needs to take this very seriously and do a lot better.

"It is always destructive in my opinion to impose on an animal an activity that pleases the person and not the animal. It is careless and ignorant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA’s official guidance on grooming cats at home advises owners to use praise and treats to help cats associate grooming with positive experiences. They warn that if a cat twitches, swishes its tail, growls or hisses, the grooming session should be stopped immediately — a far cry from the scenes shown in Temu’s advert.

A spokesperson for Temu said: “We take all feedback seriously, and the ad has been taken down so we can review it internally.”

Temu, which is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, launched in the UK in April 2023. Despite criticism, it quickly soared in popularity and was the most downloaded iPhone app in the UK in 2024.

The platform now boasts over 13 million monthly active users across Britain, luring shoppers with ultra-low prices by shipping goods directly from Chinese suppliers.