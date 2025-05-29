The Brain Charity Celebrate ‘Vital’ Donation from the Morrisons Foundation
The funds have gone towards the installation of a ‘StairMaster’ in the charity’s Neuro Gym facility, which is a free accessible gym in Liverpool available to anyone affected by a neurological condition.
Pippa Sargent, CEO of The Brain Charity said: "We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous donation of £4,350.
“This vital funding will allow us to purchase a much-needed StairMaster for our Neuro Gym, directly benefiting individuals with neurological conditions.
"This equipment will be instrumental in supporting their rehabilitation, fitness, and overall well-being. Thank you, Morrisons Foundation, for helping us make a real difference."
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that the Foundation has been able to support the wonderful work of The Brain Charity at their Neuro Gym facility in Liverpool.
“The equipment will make a huge difference to the lives of people affected by neurological conditions for many years to come.”
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.