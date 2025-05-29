The Brain Charity Celebrate ‘Vital’ Donation from the Morrisons Foundation

The Brain Charity were delighted to receive a donation of £4,350 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds have gone towards the installation of a ‘StairMaster’ in the charity’s Neuro Gym facility, which is a free accessible gym in Liverpool available to anyone affected by a neurological condition.

Pippa Sargent, CEO of The Brain Charity said: "We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous donation of £4,350.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This vital funding will allow us to purchase a much-needed StairMaster for our Neuro Gym, directly benefiting individuals with neurological conditions.

Geoff Bowling, Scott Black, Fran Stockley and Rosita Dzimide of The Brain Charity celebrating the funding from the Morrisons Foundation for the Neuro Gym

"This equipment will be instrumental in supporting their rehabilitation, fitness, and overall well-being. Thank you, Morrisons Foundation, for helping us make a real difference."

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that the Foundation has been able to support the wonderful work of The Brain Charity at their Neuro Gym facility in Liverpool.

“The equipment will make a huge difference to the lives of people affected by neurological conditions for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.