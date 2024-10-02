The buzz of friendship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a pleasure to see so many new and familiar faces at our social events this September as we celebrated Oddfellows Friendship Month. The buzz you get from being in friendly company is indisputable, so thank you to everyone who came along to make this year’s celebrations so enjoyable and uplifting.

As a friendship group, we host social events and activities throughout the year across Liverpool and the Wirral. If you missed our most recent tasters but would still like to give us a try, we’ve lots coming up. We meet on the fourth Monday of every month at the Childwall Abbey Hotel at 10.30am, in Wallasey on the first Friday of every month at the Heart of Egremont at 10.30am and at Upton Victory Hall on the third Wednesday of every month at 1pm. Anyone’s most welcome to join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know that people can often feel anxious about the one-on-one nature of making new friends, but giving one of our group events a go definitely takes the pressure off this. They’re hosted and you can join in as much or as little as you want by leading the conversation or by simply sitting back and listening. The important bit is that we’re getting together.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m happy to send any interested readers a schedule of upcoming events. You can get in touch with me at [email protected] or on 0151 639 2777. You can also find details at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

We look forward to meeting you soon.

Margaret HughesBranch Secretary, Mersey Oddfellows