The Classic Rock Show set to blow the New Year's cobwebs away at two new Liverpool dates next month

'The Best Rock Show On The Planet' is heading to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall in January 2025

Described by The Times newspaper as “the best rock show on the planet,” The Classic Rock Show will return to British shores early next year for a newly-announced 21-date UK tour which includes two shows at Liverpool Philharmonic Music Hall on 17th & 18th January 2025.

An amazing opportunity for rock fans young and old to celebrate three decades of the world’s greatest classic rock music, the highly-acclaimed band will thrill audiences on their new run of UK shows in January & February 2025, in conjunction with CMP Entertainment.

The Classic Rock Show, who recently clocked-up an incredible 100million YouTube views worldwide, perform with note-for-note vocal and instrumental precision, bringing every rock fan’s favourite original iconic and era-defining recordings back to life on-stage, with an amazing multi-million dollar sound and light show to match.

Paying tribute to its favourite rock heroes, the live band thunders through legendary performances of music from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, ZZ Top, Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, Heart, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Each show promises anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo, all culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

Talking today about the forthcoming 2025 UK tour, Classic Rock Show vocalist/guitarist & musical director James Cole said; "The whole band are super excited to be back on the road again in 2025. It’s such a privilege to tour the UK and Europe, and we can’t wait for you to experience our new show. Live music means the world to us and we’re ready to create more unforgettable memories together!”

