The Consortia Group initiates its growth strategy with two new appointments in the North West
Swettenham joins under the banner of Ezrah Consulting Limited, and Whittick has been recruited as a full-time employee. Both individuals will help execute the business strategy while working together to help the business grow in its target markets.
Established in 2009, the business is split between traditional construction, facilities management, maintenance, mechanical and electrical services, transport, and infrastructure on projects £50k- £4m.
The Consortia Group, operates nationally and has worked on some of the UK’s most prestigious stations, from ticket offices to rail side upgrades, and much more. However, the directors want the world to know that they have other areas of specialism.
Craig Barton, Managing Director of Construction & Transport says;“We are renowned for working in the rail sector, this will always be at the core of what we do, but we have more than one area of expertise. We can deliver any project, new build, refurbishment, fit out, maintenance and provide mechanical and electrical services with our highly qualified engineers which is great for co-ordination on site.
We are live on-site with public and private clients delivering health, education, commercial, retail, and manufacturing projects. We have an exemplary health and safety record certified to RISQS, CHAS, and Safe Contractor Approved which aids our competency in these sectors.”
Keith Roberts, Group Managing Director adds:“We’ve grown a respectable business, which has been formed on the foundations of delivering value for money and excellence in performance and quality. We have a great business model that expands beyond infrastructure. This year we celebrate the success of the last 15 years and we’re excited to see the business develop in the next decade and more. “