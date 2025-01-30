The Craft Spirit Show Liverpool: The ultimate gin, rum and vodka festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you ready to elevate your gin, rum and vodka game? Whether you’re a craft spirit enthusiast or just curious to discover something new, The Craft Spirit Show is the perfect opportunity for you to explore unique flavours, meet the distillers behind the magic and sip on expertly crafted cocktails. Are you ready to elevate your gin, rum and vodka game? Whether you’re a craft spirit enthusiast or just curious to discover something new, The Craft Spirit Show is the perfect opportunity for you to explore unique flavours and meet the distillers behind the magic.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated 'The Craft Spirit Show' is set to return to St George’s Hall on 8th March 2025, bringing together craft spirit lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and top-tier distillers for an unparalleled celebration of craft spirits. Whether you're a craft spirit connoisseur or new to the world of gin, rum and vodka, this year’s festival promises an exciting and immersive experience for all.

The Craft Spirit Show will offer a wide range of premium craft gins and spirits, alongside expert-led tastings, interactive masterclasses. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new distilleries, explore unique flavour profiles, and enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in a vibrant and social atmosphere.

Highlights of the Festival Include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Craft Spirit Show Tasting

Tasting Sessions: Sample a diverse array of craft spirits from renowned distilleries

Gin Masterclasses: Learn from industry experts on topics ranging from distillation to cocktail techniques.

Cocktail Bars & Food Stall: Enjoy a curated selection of cocktails and delicious food.

Meet the Makers: Engage directly with craft distillers to learn about the artistry behind your new found craft spirit.

The Craft Spirit Show is about more than just tasting spirits – it’s about celebrating the craft, the passion, and the innovation that goes into creating some of the world’s finest spirits,” said Paul Hudson-Jones, Founder of The Gin To My Tonic. “We’re thrilled to bring the show back and offer an unforgettable experience for both seasoned gin and spirits lovers, and those just starting their journey.”

Tickets available at www.thegintomytonic.com/tickets