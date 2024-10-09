The extent of the North West's digital confidence revealed amid ongoing cost-of-living crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, reveals that 27% of North West residents lack confidence in using the internet to compete for jobs, higher than the national average.

New research from Good Things Foundation has uncovered a significant digital divide in the North West, encompassing cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, and Preston, with 14% of residents lacking broadband access at home – higher than the national average of 11%. This lack of access is exacerbating a lack of confidence when it comes to using the internet to manage money, navigate the job market and stay safe online amid the cost-of-living crisis.

In response, Good Things Foundation is urging North West residents to refer friends and family facing digital exclusion to its pioneering Learn My Way courses, aimed at bridging this gap and empowering individuals with essential digital skills. The call comes ahead of Get Online Week (14 – 20 October), in a drive to help the region's share of the 8.5 million people nationwide who lack the most basic digital skills.

Managing money online a challenge for many in North West

The new research shows that 12% of North West residents lack confidence in online banking and financial management. This gap means that many are missing out on time savings, with 81% saying that online banking is more efficient than visiting a physical branch on the high street. In turn, this could be leading to precious hours being lost that could be better spent at home or in work.

The North West is the UK's top region for online bargain hunting, with 58% of residents with broadband access at home looking for coupons and savings deals online – joint highest with the West Midlands and above the national average of 55%. This savvy approach results in an average saving of £4.21 per online purchase, the highest in the country per purchase compared to £3.76 in London and £3.52 in the West Midlands.

Lack of digital skills hampers employment prospects

The study revealed that 27% of North West residents lack confidence in using the internet to compete in the job market, slightly above the national average of 26%. This is despite 56% saying they would start a job search online, lower than the national figure of 59%.

When at work, a quarter (25%) stated that they don't feel confident using the web to advance their careers, despite as many as 84% considering good digital skills to be important for their job.

Interestingly, 43% of North West residents with broadband access believe that the rise in remote working has expanded job opportunities, slightly below the national average of 44%.

Struggles with staying safe in the digital world

The research uncovered a concerning gap in online safety skills, with 17% of North West residents not confident in their ability to stay safe online, above the national average of 15%.

As many as 63% worry about the security of their personal details online, while 35% feel they frequently encounter online scams. Almost one in ten (8%) are unable even to identify an online scam, putting them in a potentially vulnerable position.

Helen Milner, OBE, Group Chief Executive of Good Things Foundation, comments: “These findings underscore the urgent need to fix the digital divide in the UK. As the cost-of-living crisis continues, digital skills are more than just convenient – they are the foundation for full participation in society, enabling people to manage finances, find employment, and stay safe online. We’re calling on the public to help us reach those who need support by referring friends and family to our free Learn My Way courses.”

Gale Whitby, Project Manager, Potting Herbs with Gale Community Project, part of the National Digital Inclusion Network, says: "I know first-hand just how vital digital skills are to people. In my day to day at the hub I manage in Manchester, it’s clear that people need more confidence and training. Being able to offer Learn My Way courses to help combat this is so empowering. We see people go from being unable to send an email to connecting with jobs, saving money online, and connecting more with their community. I cannot overstate the value of these free digital skills courses, and I urge everyone to share them with their friends and family. The events we’ll host through Get Online Week 2024 will play a pivotal role in closing the digital divide across the North West.

With the clear benefits of digital skills in shopping, banking, job hunting, and staying safe online, it’s crucial that all Brits have access to digital skills training. However, the research found only 7% of North West respondents are aware of charities that can support them in developing these essential digital skills.

Good Things Foundation is highlighting these issues ahead of Get Online Week, which runs from 14th – 20th October. During the national campaign, hundreds of community organisations across the UK will be holding events to help people improve their digital skills.

The charity is also calling on the public to refer friends and family facing digital barriers to the free Learn My Way courses. Learn My Way is a free online platform that helps people gain basic digital skills and build confidence in using the internet. It is a key component of the National Digital Inclusion Network, which comprises over 5,000 organisations supporting their local communities with digital inclusion.

The Learn My Way platform offers free courses tailored to the North West's most pressing needs, including "Spending money online" to help residents maximise their region-leading savings on online purchases, and "Safety and security online" to address the above-average concerns about digital safety in the region.