The Hive Youth Team from Birkenhead wins two awards at Greenpower electric Kit Car championship

Over 30 teams of youngsters came together to compete in the Greenpower Kit Car challenge event at Gateshead International Stadium.

School and youth club teams from across the North of England arrived at Gateshead Stadium on 19 May to race electric Greenpower Goblin Kit Cars they had built and designed themselves.

The Hive Youth Zone team from Birkenheadcame first in the sprint and carried off the award for the greenest bodywork with their car The Pollinator.

The event, run by Greenpower Education Trust and sponsored by the Reece Foundation, was the high point on the calendar of months of teamwork by the children and their teachers, supported by volunteer Greenpower Ambassadors.

Greenpower Formula Goblin competitors testing their skills on the track

David Gregory, Events Coordinator, Energy Central STEM, said:

“Over the past seven years, I’ve had the privilege of working on Greenpower Goblin Kit Car builds as part of the Energy Central Learning Hub’s STEM outreach – and I can say, without hesitation, that it has been one of the most impactful, inspiring and transformative projects I’ve been involved in.

“This isn’t just about building cars – it’s about building confidence, teamwork, resilience and aspirations in children from right across Blyth and the wider North East region. The Goblin Car project is a spark – one that ignites a passion for engineering in young minds and often uncovers hidden talents that might never emerge in the traditional classroom setting.”

A total of 31 teams of 9 to 11 year-olds took part in the race day at Gateshead Stadium. Sunderland’s Fulwell Junior School carried off the overall championship award in Fulwell Formal II and were the winners of the slalom.

The Reece Foundation North East Goblin Event at Gateshead International Stadium.

Holy Infant and St Anthony RC Primary School, Bolton, took first place in the drag races in The Clean Machine and The Hive Youth Zone from Birkenhead won both the sprint and the award for the greenest bodywork with The Pollinator. Western Community Primary School’s Western Wheelies from North Tyneside performed brilliantly and won best bodywork.

Western Community Primary School student Aashirya Bhadra, age 11, said: “It was quite amazing how we got to experience being in the Greenpower team.” Fellow student and team member Isabelle Wilson (10) added: “It was very fun because I felt like a real driver. Her favourite part was “driving the Goblin cart and seeing everyone smiling”.

Learning Mentor at Western Community Primary School, Gemma Robson, said the best thing about being involved is,

“Seeing the children work as a team knowing that they are going to have the chance to compete against other schools and show off their best work. The sense of achievement that we see from children who would normally shy away from experiences they do not know or understand has been very beneficial.

“The children are learning new skills, using tools for the first time and being able to take part in a challenge that they see complete from start to finish.”

Primary School teams assemble Greenpower Goblin Kit Cars and put their own stamp on them by designing and creating their own bodywork. Goblin Kit Cars are designed to be built and driven by teams of 9-11 year olds and can be rebuilt with a new team each year.

Taking part in the Greenpower Kit Car build and race events leads to achievement both on and off the track by getting children excited about Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through a team challenge. School teams assemble age appropriate electric kit cars and compete them at venues around the UK and abroad.

CEO of Greenpower Education Trust Barnabus Shelbourne said:

“Thank you to the Reece Foundation for their sponsorship of the event at Gateshead Stadium and to all the volunteers and teachers supporting the teams. Without your support it would not be possible.”

David Gregory added: “A huge amount of credit must go to Tony Platten and Rowland Hingston, whose tireless efforts have driven the Greenpower movement forward in Northumberland.”

Greenpower Education Trust is a UK based charity with an outstanding track record in kick starting careers in engineering. Greenpower aims to unlock potential and spark enthusiasm for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Greenpower is committed to giving young people from all backgrounds the opportunity to learn innovative new skills and be part of a team.

The Reece Foundation is an independent charity established in 2007 to promote engineering and manufacturing in the North East of England, whilst supporting the improvement of education in STEM subjects through grants and funding. It also focuses on issues affecting the countryside and protecting wild places.