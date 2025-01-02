The ‘Huyton Hammer’ to compete for €1 million in OKTAGON MMA tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

OKTAGON MMA’s 2025 €1 Million Tipsport Gamechanger tournament has confirmed which 16 men will compete for the biggest prize in European MMA - including one hailing from Merseyside.

2025’s tournament will feature fighters from the middleweight division. England’s sole participant will be former Cage Warriors World Champion, Mick Stanton.

The ‘Huyton Hammer’ made his OKTAGON MMA debut earlier in 2024, earning a unanimous decision victory, and ultimately earning himself a spot in the illustrious Gamechanger tournament.

"We are looking forward to the most competitive year of the European MMA Champions League so far," said OKTAGON MMA co-founder, Ondřej Novotný. "Fans can get excited about the highest number of domestic fighters in the pyramid since we began the project and the tournament will expand to more events, which I cannot wait for!"

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.