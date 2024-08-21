The legendary Foster and Allen's 50 years of hits UK tour comes to New Brighton and Warrington

By Gary McElligott
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
International recording artists Foster & Allen celebrate the impressive milestone of 50 years in the music business with a special golden anniversary UK concert tour this November – arriving at The Floral Pavilion, on Saturday, November 9, and Parr Hall, on Monday, November 11.The Foster & Allen 50 Years of Hits Concert promises to be packed with the songs that made the duo famous around the world.

Mick Foster and Tony Allen will perform all their hit singles including Bunch of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, We Owe it All to You, I Will Love You All My Life, and Just for Old Time's Sake, as well as medleys of songs from their chart-topping albums and DVDs. They will also perform new recordings from their latest album We’ll Meet Again.

"From the opening title track, the evergreen, We’ll Meet Again, to our rendition of popular classics such as Grace, The Cliffs of Dooneen, and Cotton Fields Back Home,Foster & Allen are well and truly back in stride," say Mick and Tony.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Foster & Allen's recording and touring commitments are as hectic as ever - providing proof of the continued popularity of their recorded music and live performance alike.

Trionagh Allen, Tony Allen, Mick Foster, Brian Megahey: Foster &amp; Allen celebrate 50 years of hits

Merseyside celebrates their golden anniversary on Saturday, November 9, when Foster & Allen’s 50 Years of Hits tour comes to The Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. To book your seats, visit floralpavilion.com or call the box office on 0151 666 0000

And Warrington celebrates on Saturday, November 9, when Foster & Allen’s 50 Years of Hits tour comes to The Parr Hall, Warrington. To book your seats for this performance, visit culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345

