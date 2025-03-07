The magic of Narnia comes to life for Liverpool care home residents

The residents and staff of Oak Springs Care Home, located on Church Road, Liverpool and part of Sandstone Care celebrated the magic of World Book Day. Their chosen book was The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which transported everyone to the enchanting world of Narnia.

Within the Oak Springs tearoom, the iconic wardrobe and enchanted forest was recreated. While Turkish delights and tea was served, the staff and residents engaged in creative storytelling by playing the major characters such as the White Witch, Aslan, Mr Tumnus, plus Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy.

Before the main characters visit Narnia, they are war time evacuees.

For some, the nostalgic old-fashioned costumes and evacuation tags stirred memories of what life was like during the Second World War and afterwards.

Staff members Joanne and Eileen joined the fun by playing characters from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.Staff members Joanne and Eileen joined the fun by playing characters from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Oak Springs Manager Andrea Lyon shared her enthusiasm for the event: “World Book Day is a fabulous opportunity for everyone to have a bit of fun, escape into a story, and engage in something creative. The residents certainly enjoyed it, which is what it’s all about.”

