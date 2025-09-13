The Rainbow High Colour Your Way Tour is coming to Liverpool, offering free fun for the whole family
Featuring a fully branded, state-of-the-art Airstream, the Colour Your Way Tour will arrive to Liverpoolon September 20 as part of a five date UK wide tour.
At the heart of the tour is a fully immersive, hands-on activation where fans will have the opportunity to interact with the newly launched Rainbow High Air Brush & Create Fashion Doll and even design their own Rainbow High t-shirt using the airbrush tool, pens and stencils. Onboard, guests can also create custom posters, bringing their creativity to life.
To extend the experience in-store, each Smyths location will feature a fun-filled line up of branded activations, including glitter rainbow face painting, a selfie backdrop wall with character cut-outs, and a ‘Spin to Win’ wheel with amazing prizes up for grabs including branded merchandise, Rainbow High product, Smyths vouchers and more!
Fans can book their free spot on the Rainbow High Colour Your Way Tour by clicking the link here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/rainbow-high-114228061161. Equally, a walk-in line will be available to join on the day, however we encourage fans to book ahead to avoid disappointment.