The search begins in Merseyside for Redrow's next Junior Head of Play

Homebuilder Redrow has launched a search to find its next Junior Head of Play and is encouraging creative youngsters in Merseyside to enter its latest design competition.

Redrow continue to reignite a love of outdoor play across their developments and are helping their junior resident’s imagination come to life and design their very own dream play area. The competition is open to children between the ages of 7-14 years old, who live on any Redrow development or have a family member that does, to join a team of Junior Playmakers. The newly appointed ‘Head of Play’ will join Willow and Indy who won last year’s competition.

This comes as recent research* from Redrow revealed that the decline in outdoor play has raised concerns. Two in five parents in Merseysideadmit their child can't play outdoors independently because there aren't safe routes for them to walk or cycle (40%).

Parents in Merseysideare aware of the benefits of the great outdoors, with majority reporting a significant improvement in their child’s behaviour, noting they sleep better (60%), are less reliant on screens (50%) and are calmer (34%) following a dose of fresh air.

Redrow is recruiting more ‘Junior Heads of Play’ for the second year running.

This year’s Junior Playmaker will work alongside Kevin Parker, Group masterplanning director at Redrow and twins Willow and Indy from Woodborough Grange to advise on their favourite play equipment to aide in the development of future play areas encouraging more outdoor activity for younger generations. Advice from those who are directly involved in the use of these play spaces will help encourage a better way to live for children who lack this access and encouragement to play outdoors.

Once selected, the ‘Junior Head of Play’ will take participate in a fun day of filming around their home development and be featured on Redrow’s social media channels visiting developments and highlighting their dream play area. Honouring commitments to having a tangible impact, Redrow will take aspects of their dream play area and implement these for all to enjoy.

For all their hard work and the design of their dream play area, Redrow will reward the winner of the competition with a £250 Argos voucher.

Willow and Indy, winners of last year’s competition, said: “We can’t wait to have another Junior Head of Play come and join us to help children like us get out and play this summer!”

Kevin Parker, who will be working with the Junior Head of Playmaking, said:“Redrow is thrilled to initiate a countrywide contest, seeking children’s creative ideas for our playgrounds.

“We aim to listen to the young users of these spaces, enhancing and crafting friendly play areas for future enjoyment.”

For parents looking to put forward their child, email [email protected] with an image of the designed dream play area and a short biography including which Redrow development you live on. The closing deadline is midday on September 16. Full T&C’s* are available here: www.redrow.co.uk/competitions.

* About the research:

The research consists of a survey of 2,000 UK adults and was conducted in June 2024. Results have been weighted to be nationally representative of parents and grandparents of 4-17-year-olds, as well as 16-24-year-olds.

Parents of 4-17-year-olds in the UK equates to 14,726,055 so 36% = 5,274,647.