The Secret Hair and Beauty Salon Suites Hidden Inside One of Liverpool’s Most Iconic Buildings

Inside Liverpool’s Corn Exchange on Fenwick Street, a quiet transformation is taking place - and most people don’t even know it’s happening.

Phenix Salon Suites, a US concept with more than 400 locations across America, is expanding in the heart of Liverpool. But these aren’t your typical salon spaces. Behind the grand façade of this historic building lies a collection of private, fully equipped salon suites designed to give hair and beauty professionals the freedom to work for themselves, on their own terms.

Each suite is tailored for a range of experts, from hairdressers and barbers to nail technicians, tattoo artists, lash specialists and massage therapists. With no salon floor, no rigid schedules and no one looking over their shoulder, independents can focus solely on their craft.

John Gillespie, Managing Director of Phenix Salon Suites Europe, said: “Liverpool is a hub for creativity, style and entrepreneurial spirit, making it the perfect place for Phenix to expand. We’re proud to be part of the city’s hair and beauty community, offering professionals the opportunity to work independently, build their own brand and take control of their careers. The hair and beauty industry is evolving, and Phenix is excited to be part of that growth.”

Salon suites start from just £50 a day and include everything professionals need to get started, from salon furniture, Wi-Fi, utilities, access to a laundry room with three large machines and dryers, and 24/7 entry to the building. Independents set their own hours, choose their own products and keep what they earn.

John added: “Liverpool is the perfect setting. With over 1,000 active beauty businesses and more than 128,000 beauty-related Instagram hashtags, the city’s passion for style and self-care speaks for itself. As demand grows for more flexible hair and beauty workspaces, Phenix offers a new way forward for professionals who want full control over how they work.”

Liverpool joins an expanding list of UK cities where Phenix Salon Suites has set up shop - including Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, York, Newcastle and Derby with more on the way.

Jordan Heyes, owner of Jordan Heyes Hair, said: “When I first started out, I was struggling to find the right balance. I wanted to run my own business, but the cost of renting a full salon space was a barrier. Phenix gave me the flexibility to work in my own suite, set my own hours and build my client base without the huge upfront costs. It’s made all the difference in giving me the independence I needed to get started in this industry.”

To learn more, visit https://phenixsalonsuitesuk.com or follow @phenixsalonsuitesuk on Instagram.