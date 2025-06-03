The UK's biggest (and best) music quiz is coming to Liverpool next month

Coming to Liverpool on Saturday, 19 July, Sounds Familiar will be kickstarting the fun with a brunch event at Cheers Big Ears on Bold Street, the home of cocktails, deep dish pizza, darts and regular live music. Taking place from 12pm-4pm, this iconic brunch event will also be taking place on 21 August.

Cheers Big Ears will be serving up bottomless drinks including prosecco, sex on the beach, passionfruit martini, larger, cider and a range of soft drinks, with buckets of beer available to pre-order.

Hailed as the party disguised as a music quiz, Sounds Familiar is every music lover’s dream. Featuring rounds full of chart classics, old skool anthems, indie bangers, mash-ups and guilty pleasures from the 60s to the current day, expect 100 killer tunes packed into one epic event.

The only music quiz to have played Glastonbury more times than Bowie, Sounds Familiar hosts weekly sell-out events in London. Now, this unique entertainment experience is bringing the bangers up North.

With over 300 five star reviews on Design My Night , Sounds Familiar have hosted shows all over the UK, including at Brighton Fringe Festival and Edinburgh.

Each venue has a capacity of 100 and tickets are priced at £15 per person.

Later in the year, Sounds Familiar will be launching Friday nights at Kaiserkeller sports bar on 12 September, 3 of October and 7 November, from 6.30pm-11pm.

