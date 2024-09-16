Theatre lovers have a lot to look forward to at Vue Birkenhead this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the theatre have a lot to look forward to at Vue Birkenhead this September and beyond – starting with the Olivier and Tony award-winning West End show, Prima Facie.

In this one-woman play, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer plays a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game. However, an unexpected event forces the lawyer to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Captured during a sold out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End, you can watch at Vue.

Next month, on 25 October, fans have the chance to see the well-known tale of Little Red Riding Hood in a whole new light - with lots of twists, turns and new music in Wolf Witch Giant Fairy. Follow Little Red as she is tasked with delivering bread to her grandmother, deep in the heart of the fairy-tale forest. Along the way, Red stumbles into a colourful cast of characters, including a scary witch, a talking cat and, of course, the infamous wolf...

Watch the award-winning Prima Facie at Vue this September

Tony Bywood, General Manager of Vue Birkenhead, said: “We’ve got a fantastic line-up of event cinema coming to Vue this month, arriving directly from the best theatres in the UK. Whether it’s a brand-new show or the re-telling of a classic, there’s something for all tastes. So, sit back and relax as you enjoy the best theatre from the luxury of your local Vue.”

For more information or to book tickets, visit myvue.com/big-screen-events/theatre

NT: Live Prima Facie – From 12 September

The Royal Opera: Wolf Witch Giant Fairy – On 25 October