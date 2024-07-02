Thornton Hough Village Club to host comedy night on Friday July 12
The night will be headlined by Andy White - he escaped from a call centre to become a stand up comic who mixes silly voices and faces with observational and topical humour.
Andy has numerous media appearences, including the BBC New Comedy Awards on BBC Choice, Brand Spanking New on BBC Radio 7 and his winning performance on the Weakest Link comedianís special.
He regularly headlines up and down the UK and has worked with all the major chains and comedy promoters along the way.
“Oozes talent" What's On Magazine.
Support comes from witty whirlwind Lindsey Davies. The author of international selling comedy novella 'Mr Wrong’ - uses her cutting, sharp wit and dark humour as she jokes about her life as a single mother and stresses of dating.
And Canadian comedy export Jordan Ducharme.
Starting in Vancouver, Jordan worked hard to become a solid comedian on the local circuit and now - based in the UK - he’s matured into a competent powerhouse on stage, with no subject off limits and no stone left unturned in his own life.
The MC for the night is quick-fire gag merchant Ben Turner - a World One Liner Championship and Comedy Cellar Yorkshire New Act of the Year finalist who has racked up 3m views on Facebook Reels and was included in the Daily Telegraph and The Poke’s funniest jokes of lockdown.
'Nobody writes gags like Ben Turner. Tore the roof off" - Ty Pawb Comedy Club, Wrexham.
The comedy night is the brainchild of Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, an actor who lives in the village as part of his passion to ensure the community he loves has a wide-range of entertainment options in a venue that is already renowned for attracting brilliant performers for its live music nights.
Dean, whose acting CV includes House of the Dragon, said: “There are some fabulous acts booked in. We'be had great turnouts so far and expect this to sell out. The bigger the audience the better the night, so get your tickets for another great night of comedy.”
Doors will open at 6.30pm and the comedy starts at 8pm prompt.
Tickets, expected to sell fast, can be bought via the booking page HERE.
