Three Liverpool finalists announced for everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

The 2025 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, in association with bp, has unveiled an impressive shortlist of finalists, celebrating exceptional women who are transforming the industry through innovation, leadership and vision.

Now in its 18th year, this prestigious programme spotlights remarkable female talent in a male-dominated sector where women account for only a quarter (26%) of the transport industry’s 1.5 million employees and 20% of the two million people working in logistics and warehousing. By showcasing the achievements of women at all stages of their career, from apprentices to CEOs, the awards aim to inspire the next generation of female leaders to pursue careers in this dynamic field.

The 2025 finalists from Liverpool are:

Cheryl McAnaney, Director Operations, Liverpool & Chemicals at DSV Air & Sea Ltd, from Liverpool — Finalist for The Customer/Passenger Leader Award – sponsored by PepsiCo

Esther Kabiito, Projects Coordinator and Decarbonisation Lead for UK & Ireland at DFDS Logistics, from Liverpool — Finalist for Sustainability Champion Award – sponsored by DSV

Kristine Briezkalne, Project Manager at DFDS Logistics, from Liverpool — Finalist for The Warehousing Above & Beyond Award – sponsored by FedEx Express UK

Cheryl McAnaney has contributed to the logistics industry since 1990. Her dedication to her company, colleagues and customers has facilitated her rise from Customer Service Operator to Operations Director within her 20 years at DSV. Cheryl’s aptitude for innovation, crisis-management, proactivity and receptiveness has moulded her reputation of leadership excellence. She implements clear and mindful progression paths for aspirant female successors, shaping a future where collaboration, determination and fostering growth within organisations is fundamental to success.

Esther Robertson began her career as a postwoman in 1989. Throughout her career, she has been an active advocate for women’s issues, serving as both the CWU Area Health & Safety Officer and Women’s Officer. In these roles, she has worked to promote and support women’s issues within the CWU and Royal Mail. Esther has been a dedicated member of St John since she was about 12 years old, and in 2018, she was honoured with the Gold Bar award from St John.

Kristine Briezkalne was born in Riga, Latvia, and moved to Denmark in 2010 to study logistics and business administration. In 2015, she joined DFDS Logistics’ Trainee & Danish Shipping Academy Program in Copenhagen. After completing the program, Kristina took on various roles within DFDS, including business & project coordinator, customs clearance manager, customer service and office manager, and project manager across the Grimsby and Liverpool offices. In 2025, she earned the Project Management Professional (PMP) credential. Outside of work, Kristina mentors new DFDS graduates and participates in charity events like Wings For Life (World Run), supported by DFDS.

The awards, sponsored by associate partner bp, have evolved since their inception almost two decades ago to reflect the industry’s changing priorities, with a growing focus on automation and sustainability.

The winners of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, in association with bp, will be announced at the awards ceremony and luncheon held on 26th June 2025 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank. For further information, visit www.everywoman.com/tlawards

Viviane Paxinos, CEO at everywoman, comments: “The transport and logistics industry is fundamental to the UK economy, and these awards celebrate the remarkable women who are driving innovation and growth in this pivotal sector. The inspiring stories of our exceptional finalists will highlight viable pathways for aspiring women in this field, and also demonstrate to businesses the value of embracing this untapped talent pool.”

Maxine Benson MBE, and Karen Gill MBE, co-founders of everywoman, comment: “By shining a light on the achievements of exceptional women working in transport and logistics, we are providing authentic role models that will inspire newcomers in the sector. Their experiences illustrate the diverse pathways to success at every career stage, from apprenticeships to leadership, and will create a powerful ripple effect that empowers other women to pursue their ambitions with unwavering confidence."

Stella Brenninkmeijer, Vice President Strategic Corporates at bp, comments: “bp is incredibly proud to sponsor the ETL awards this year. It was a privilege to judge the everywoman Industry Champion Award. The finalists represent the very best of female talent in the industry, showcasing remarkable resilience and leadership in being champions for change and supporting women in transport and logistics.”