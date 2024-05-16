Three Liverpool residents announced as finalists in the 2024 Everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Liverpool Locals Announced as Finalists in the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards. Angela Benson (Senior Commercial Bid Manager at Kuehne+Nagel), Vicki Gabbani (UK & Ireland Customer Experience Learning & Development Manager at Maersk) and Claire Harrison (Shift Manager at Booker).

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE: WOMEN IN TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

The finalists for the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards have been announced. Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the important role that women play within it. Despite industry progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.[1]

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman commented:

“Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations. The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.[2] Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy. Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. We thank our sponsors for their continued support and look forward to celebrating these exceptional women.”

There will be two winners per category (Leader and Above & Beyond) and one recipient of the Tech Innovator, International Inspiration, Industry Champion, Male Agent of Change, Apprentice of the Year, and Sustainability Champion.

Pictured left to right: Angela Benson, Vicki Gabbani, and Claire Harrison

Angela Benson (Senior Commercial Bid Manager at Kuehne+Nagel) is a finalist in The Freight Award category – sponsored by WCAworld.

With over 20 years of experience in logistics across the globe, Angela’s journey began at Kintetsu World Express in Dallas before traversing through Amsterdam and Bangkok, ultimately settling in the UK. Initially rooted in operations, Angela transitioned to sales for the past 15 years, now holding the role of Commercial Development Manager with a focus on Social Value and Sustainability. Passionate about unravelling the intricacies of logistics, connecting dots, and igniting innovative solutions, their expertise extends to policy development, training, mentoring, and crafting social value strategies. A firm believer that businesses should thrive while making positive contributions to the world, they also serve as a volunteer trustee for a local charity, leveraging their professional skills to raise funds and drive awareness. Beyond the realm of business, she enjoys exploring the rich history and scenic beauty of the UK alongside her adventure companions: her husband, son, and beloved rescue lurcher, Billy, who prefers the comfort of the sofa.

Vicki Gabbani (UK & Ireland Customer Experience Learning & Development Manager at Maersk) is a finalist in The Industry Champion Award category – sponsored by Asda.

Vicki has dedicated the majority of her career to Customer Experience roles, with her most recent position being Learning & Development Manager. She actively participates in the company’s DEI and CSR ERNs, considering herself fortunate to integrate all these passions into her work. Her proudest achievement is completing training as a Person-Centred Therapist. Vicki’s interests include music, film, books, and TV. She is the servant of two ginger cats, Kashi and Arlo, and enjoys cooking as well as growing herbs and vegetables.

Claire Harrison (Shift Manager at Booker) is a finalist in The Warehousing Award category – sponsored by FedEx Express.

Claire joined the company in 1998 and recently celebrated her 25th year of service. She began as a Warehouse Operative, gaining experience in various roles and departments such as tobacco, ambient, and temperature control. With proficiency in diverse warehouse tasks and operating multiple pieces of MHE, including high-level reach trucks, Claire’s dedication led her to secure a position as a stand-in section manager. Progressing through the ranks, she became the Shift Manager, proudly becoming the first female in that role at Haydock, which she has held for the past 15 years. Claire finds joy in leading and developing her team to achieve daily, weekly, monthly, and annual objectives, prioritizing safety, and timely stock delivery to branches. With prior managerial roles and a BTEC in Sales and Retail, Claire initially joined Booker to balance work with caring responsibilities for her son, but her passion for the job and career growth opportunities kept her engaged. Throughout her tenure, Booker supported Claire in obtaining CMI and CIPD certificates, along with extensive coaching and training, enhancing her managerial skills to tackle modern challenges positively. Claire takes pride in balancing her role at Booker with her responsibilities as a mother and wife.