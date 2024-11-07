Three new hires boost Glaisyers ETL’s Liverpool office

Solicitor Renee Neophytou has joined the corporate team, newly qualified solicitor Natalya McPartland has taken on a dual litigation and insolvency role, and Natasya Viknesh has joined as a paralegal in the Liverpool office’s corporate and litigation teams.

Glaisyers ETL, a national firm headquartered in Manchester, opened its Liverpool office at The Plaza on Old Hall Street in 2023.

Ms Neophytou, who trained with Liverpool-based Black Norman Solicitors, has returned to the city following a two-year stint with Pannone Corporate in Manchester. She joins a corporate team led by Liverpool office managing partner Adrian Rogers, who himself returned to Liverpool from Manchester to establish Glaisyers ETL’s presence in the city last year.

Ms McPartland, who trained at Glaisyers ETL, will split her time between Liverpool and Manchester after qualifying jointly into litigation and insolvency. A first-class law graduate from the University of Manchester, her new role in Liverpool includes working with a commercial litigation team that was ranked by the latest edition of the Legal 500 within a year of being established in the city.

Left to right: Natasya Viknesh, Renee Neophytou and Natalya McPartland

Ms Viknesh, who studied law at the University of Liverpool, has joined the team as a paralegal working across the office’s commercial litigation and corporate practices. She has previously worked as a paralegal for Liverpool firm MSB, as well as spending time as a legal executive in Malaysia.

Mr Rogers said, “Glaisyers ETL celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024. However, the Liverpool office has a real start-up mentality, building our team rapidly with talented colleagues who embrace and embody the firm’s values of shared ambition, balance and growth.

“I would like to welcome Renee, Natalya and Natasya to the team. They join at a genuinely exciting time for our office, and I look forward to watching them grow with, and contribute to, our operation over the months and years ahead.”