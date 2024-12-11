‘Tis the season to stay safer – urgent Christmas health warning issued amid 'Legionella lottery' for Christmas travellers

With Christmas just around the corner, leading Legionella testing expert HydroHawk is reminding Brits of the increased Legionella risk associated with short-term lets when travelling to visit family and friends over the festivities.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, millions of consumers across the country will travel to see family and friends over the Christmas season. In fact, according to one recent study the average Brit will travel an average of 53 miles each way to be with friends and family this Christmas. A further third 29.3% said they'd go to the "ends of the Earth" to be with loved ones during the merriest time of year. For many, this will involve staying overnight with the last week of December typically the second highest-income week for short-term rentals in the UK.

With this, HydroHawk is keen to remind consumers of the potential heightened Legionella risk associated with short-term rentals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially fatal lung infection caused by inhaling droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. It can be found in a range of man-made water systems including taps, showers, air conditioning units, spa pools and hot tubs.

Legionella warning for Christmas travellers

Short-term rentals remain of particular risk because irregular occupancy can lead to periods of low or no water usage, increasing the risk of Legionella bacteria growth. Furthermore, frequent guest turnover can make it difficult for landlords and property managers to maintain regular maintenance and cleaning of water systems. There is also a significant Legionella risk in hot tubs and spas, a popular feature found in many private rentals, if the operator or owner fails to undertake the required hygienic maintenance.

This comes amid two separate high profile cases involving Britons who had acquired Legionnaire’s disease while stopping in an Airbnb accommodation.

Greg Rankin, CEO at HydroHawk comments: “Christmas is, of course, an incredibly exciting time of year as families and loved ones across the country come together. However, while it can be all too easy to get swept up in the fun and merriment of the season, it’s important that those consumers who will be travelling and stopping in short-term lets, pay due diligence to what is becoming a heightened Legionella risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact is that Legionella is growing globally, and short-term lets, being subject to changeable occupancy rates, infrequent maintenance and temperature fluctuations, can be prone to an increased level of risk. Of course, the onus will be on the owner or property manager of such establishments to pay due diligence to their water management strategy to tackle this. However, we would urge any British consumers to take extra care when travelling and staying in a short-term let. For an extra level of reassurance, a simple rapid Legionella testing kit can provide peace of mind and ensure a safer stay.”

Over the past two decades, reported cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing around the world. In 2021, the EU/EEA had the highest annual notification rate of Legionnaires' disease to date, with 2.4 cases per 100,000 people. More recently, in 2023 Scotland reported the highest number of cases seen since 2012.

In a bid to protect the public from what is becoming an increasing Legionella risk, HydroHawk recently introduced a single-use swab test for Legionella pneumophila sg1, - the No. 1 cause of Legionnaires' disease in water outlets. Ideal for Christmas travellers, HydroHawk works just like a COVID-19 lateral flow or pregnancy test, where two lines indicate a positive result, with accurate results given in just 25 minutes.

Greg adds: “Christmas is a magical time of year, which should be remembered for all the right reasons – coming into contact with potentially deadly Legionella pneumophila should not be one of them. Though it may not necessarily be the first thing that comes to mind when preparing the Christmas wish list, every Legionella test bought and taken is an opportunity to detect, protect and ultimately ensure a safer Yuletide for Christmas travellers.”

For further information please visit: https://hydrohawk.co.uk/