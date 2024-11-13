Top award nods for Garston cat groomer who uses herbs to calm pets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool cat expert who uses herbs to help the cats she grooms has triumphed at two high profile awards ceremonies this month.

Katie Gwilt, from Garston won the cat groomer of the year Best Cat Groomer category at the Animal Star Awards, and was a finalist runner up in the Pet Industry Federation Awards for Pet Service Business of the Year.

The Kat Lady business owner, who operates across Merseyside, attended a glitzy awards ceremonies to celebrate her achievements, and at The Animal Star Awards was handed a fabulous trophy by judges on the night.

She said: "It’s such an honour to even be recognised let alone be a finalist and a winner with not one but two organisations. It’s especially important to me as I take a holistic approach to all of my work and hope to teach this to more cat lovers and professionals."

Katie Gwilt accepting the award at the glitzy bash - Animal News Agency

Katie, 45 has overcome adversity to start her successful business and suffered severe health issues which left her hospitalised and having to have a kidney removed.

A lifelong animal lover, as a teenager Katie worked in a veterinary practice and spent a summer at Knowsley Safari Park while in sixth form. But in 2014 she became sick and had to stop working altogether to concentrate on her health. It was as part of this frightening period that she started to think about creating her own business.

Katie is now a qualified master cat groomer and teacher, and has written columns on the subject for publications including the Daily Mail, Your Cat and Total Grooming Magazine.

She also launched her own range of enriching cat products, The Herbal Kat, earlier this year.

Katie Gwilt won cat groomer of the year at the Animal Star Awards - Animal News Agency

Katie added: "I work with cats to improve their welfare which is often a slow process. I look forward to bringing more awareness to these fascinating animals and their needs and am so grateful for this recognition."

To find out more about The Kat Lady go to www.thekatlady.co.uk