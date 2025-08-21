Top grades conclude a top year - celebrations following outstanding GCSE grades at The Blue Coat School

Nearly 90% of all exams sat secured a 7 or above at The Blue Coat School, marking the end of an impressive twelve months for the school.

After near record-breaking A level results last week, today students celebrated 40% of all results being awarded the top grade of a 9 – with 11 pupils getting 9s across every exam they sat.

Kevin Sexton, Headteacher at The Blue Coat School, said: “We’ve had successes at every level and against every measure.

“In fact, given the amazing results our students have opened today, it would be remiss not to say that the whole school community is feeling on cloud nine!

“Our students have gone above and beyond, and they deserve all the praise and accolades that come their way.

“However, it is important to also reflect that behind every exam grade there is a story of resilience, dedication and commitment – and the whole community should be rightly proud.

Among those celebrating were best friends Kelly Zheng and Katrina Antypova who secured nearly 20 9s between them. They said: “We are delighted. It is brilliant – and now we are going off to celebrate. We have spent the last few weeks looking at what deals restaurants and cafes are offering students today – and have found one that offers free churros. That is going to be our first stop.”

Britto Sheen achieved nine 9s, an 8 and a 7. He said: “I am delighted. I just marked each exam off as I went through things, and took them one at a time. It really helped me.”

Tara Scanlon, Anna Grosdenier, and Radhika Panicker also each achieved 11 grade 9s. Tara said: “I am chuffed, and now just want to spend time with my family.”

Kevin added: “What I take real heart from is that these young people are excelling in all walks of life – and inspire those around them. While individual effort is at the heart of this success, what really stands out is the care, support and encouragement that these young people have shown each other. They have come together and achieved something very special.”