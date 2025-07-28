Top north west property expert on the five warning signs a property isn't worth buying.

A leading property expert has outlined his five top tips for making a smart investment in a property and avoiding buying a home with defects that could turn into a nightmare.

Purchasing a property is a significant financial commitment, and potentially one of the most rewarding, but not every deal can be a good one.

And Mish Liyanage of Mistoria Estate Agents says whether you’re a first-time buyer or an experienced investor, spotting red flags early can save you from making a costly mistake.

He said: “It’s easy to fall in love with a property that looks like ‘the one’ but it’s vital to always keep a cool head.

Mish Liyanage

“If multiple red flags appear, it’s usually safer and more cost-effective to walk away and keep looking.

“At Mistoria, we help clients identify not just good properties, but smart investments. We’ve seen it all and we’ve compiled the top five warning signs that should make any buyer think twice.”

Mish’s top tips are to be on the lookout for:

Structural issues that go beyond cosmetic fixes - Cracks in the walls, sagging roofs, or uneven floors might look minor, but they often hint at serious structural problems. Repairs in this category can cost thousands and delay your move-in or rental plans. Always arrange a full structural survey before purchase, especially if the building is older or looks neglected.

Signs of damp, mould, or poor ventilation - Water stains, flaking paint, and musty smells suggest that a property suffers from ongoing damp issues - a major red flag. Mould isn’t just unpleasant; it’s a health hazard and often hard to eliminate completely. Persistent damp can indicate deeper problems with the roof, plumbing, or insulation. It can also deter tenants or reduce resale value.

Overinflated pricing vs Market value - If the property is priced significantly higher than similar ones in the area, be cautious. Sellers sometimes overvalue due to emotional attachment, superficial upgrades, or market misjudgment. Compare sold prices (not just asking prices) of nearby homes using tools like Rightmove or Zoopla, and consult a local agent for a professional valuation.

Title, planning or legal disputes - If the seller can’t produce clear legal documentation like title deeds, planning permissions, or building regulation compliance, you could be buying more than a home: you might inherit a legal nightmare. Before you make an offer, ask: are there any disputes with neighbours? Is the property leasehold or freehold? Has every extension or alteration been signed off by the local authority?

Low energy efficiency and outdated systems - A poor EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating not only leads to higher utility bills, but may also make the property harder to sell or rent in future, especially with tougher eco-regulations coming into play. Look out for old boilers, single glazing, lack of insulation, or unmodernised electrics. These may require urgent investment to bring the property up to standard.

