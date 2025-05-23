Tour de Barchester - local care home workers take on charity cycling challenge

For the fourth year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals are taking on a gruelling 225 mile cycling challenge this time from Dumfries to Cheshire. Their aim is to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Set up in 2000, this year marks the Foundation’s 25th year supporting individuals, community groups and small charities all across the country.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over four days, from June 10th- 13th, a team of Barchester staff will cycle a mammoth 225 miles through Dumfries, Cumbria and Lancashire to Cheshire, stopping at 17 care homes across Barchester’s North West & Midlands division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.

On Thursday 12th June at 9.15 am the tour will stop at Caldy Manor Care Home in Caldy where the home will be offering refreshments and holding a charity car wash and virtual marathon bike ride to help raise funds. Please do come along to the home to show your support. To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tour-de-barchester-25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Roberts General Manager at Caldy Manor, said: “It is going to be a long and tiring four days in the saddle for all concerned which is why we’re asking our local community to come down and support the team on the day - we’re hoping to raise lots of money for some great causes. We know all the staff, residents, relatives and visitors will get behind the team at each of the homes along the way. We’d like to thank everyone who has helped so far, it really has been a real team effort.”