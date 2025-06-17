Tour de Barchester - local care home workers take on charity cycling challenge

For the fourth year running, staff from Barchester Healthcare’s care homes and hospitals took on a gruelling cycling challenge, this time from Dumfries to Cheshire.

Their aim was to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Set up in 2000, this year marks the Foundation’s 25th year supporting individuals, community groups and small charities all across the country.

Over four days, from June 9 to 13, a team of Barchester staff cycled over 225 miles through Dumfries, Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire, stopping at 17 care homes across Barchester’s North West & Midlands division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.

On Thursday, June 12 the tour stopped at Caldy Manor in Caldy where they were welcomed by staff and residents who offered refreshments, held a virtual bike ride and helped raise funds by holding charity car wash. To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tour-de-barchester-25

Tour de Barchester

Hannah Roberts General Manager at Caldy Manor, said: “It was a wonderful sight to see the cyclists arriving at our home, they are absolutely amazing – what a fantastic effort. It was lovely to be able to give them some refreshments and a bit of a pit stop before they carried on their way. Our staff and residents loved helping them fundraise for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which does such brilliant work helping to connect vulnerable people with their local communities.”