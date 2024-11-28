Tree-mendous news: On your marks, get set...glow, twinkle and sparkle #ShareYourTree
Residents and Day Care Clients at Friends of the Elderly, the charity which runs which runs care homes, day care services and a grant giving service for older people living on low incomes throughout England, enjoy Christmas and all the festivities and merriment it brings.
“Whether it’s all the holly jolly activities in the run up to Christmas Day, making Christmas Cards, baking Mince Pies, singing Carols or watching a favourite Christmas movie or pantomime, there’s one yuletide tradition which tops them all – decorating the Christmas Tree,” said Jessica Dean, Friends of the Elderly’s Head of Marketing and Communications.
“With this in mind, from Sunday 1st December - until 9th December, we are running our #ShareYourTree campaign,” Jessica continued. “We’ll be asking everyone to send us pictures of their own festive Christmas Trees which we will share with our residents and on our Facebook channel.
"You may have a traditional spruce or pine tree or a pre-lit snow-flocked tree – big or small, sparkly or green – tinsel, babbles, retro or traditional, candy canes or mistletoe - we’d love to see all your Merry Christmas Trees.
“In addition, each Christmas Tree will judged by a group of our residents who will vote and choose one tree as ‘The #ShareYourTree of the Season’ – and the winning Tree Decorator - or Elf – will be announced on 14th December and receive a special prize.”
In closing Jessica added: “Our #ShareYourTree campaign launches on Sunday 1st December - and we would love for everyone to email a picture of their beautiful Yuletide Christmas Trees to [email protected] or, alternatively, post on Facebook tagging @FriendsElderly and using the hashtag #ShareYourTree.