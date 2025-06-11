Tribute show ‘Imagine Lennon’ to celebrate iconic artist’s birthday

Internationally acclaimed John Lennon performer coming to Liverpool in October

Globally revered John Lennon performer Tyson Kelly has announced a performance of his show Imagine Lennon, celebrating what would be Lennon’s 85th birthday.

The show will come to the Tung Auditorium in Liverpool’s Yoko Ono Lennon Centre on the date of Lennon’s birthday - 9th October.

Tyson Kelly is known for his performance as John Lennon in ‘Let It Be’ on Broadway, as well as the seven years he’s spent with the celebrated Beatles Tribute act ‘The Bootleg Beatles’.

In Imagine Lennon, Kelly leads audiences on a powerful journey through John Lennon's iconic music, backed by a dynamic five-piece band.

The show features a mix of Lennon’s greatest hits along with a handpicked selection of beloved B-side gems that true fans will appreciate.

Tickets go on sale 13th June via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/