Tribute show ‘Imagine Lennon’ to celebrate iconic artist’s birthday

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Internationally acclaimed John Lennon performer coming to Liverpool in October

Globally revered John Lennon performer Tyson Kelly has announced a performance of his show Imagine Lennon, celebrating what would be Lennon’s 85th birthday.

The show will come to the Tung Auditorium in Liverpool’s Yoko Ono Lennon Centre on the date of Lennon’s birthday - 9th October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tyson Kelly is known for his performance as John Lennon in ‘Let It Be’ on Broadway, as well as the seven years he’s spent with the celebrated Beatles Tribute act ‘The Bootleg Beatles’.

The show features a mix of Lennon’s greatest hitsThe show features a mix of Lennon’s greatest hits
The show features a mix of Lennon’s greatest hits

In Imagine Lennon, Kelly leads audiences on a powerful journey through John Lennon's iconic music, backed by a dynamic five-piece band.

The show features a mix of Lennon’s greatest hits along with a handpicked selection of beloved B-side gems that true fans will appreciate.

Tickets go on sale 13th June via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Related topics:LiverpoolTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice