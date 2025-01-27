Trio of Commercial Directors appointed by Fourth Wall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool-based tech-led sports firm, Fourth Wall, has appointed three commercial directors to help elevate and scale up the business in 2025 and beyond.

The trio previously worked together at Manchester United, with Vange Kourentis, Mike Dunphy and Mark Hargreaves collaborating once again with the ultimate aim of further raising Fourth Wall’s profile, its impressive technology and portfolio of services to sports clubs and associations both in the UK and worldwide.

Vange has pioneered many sports industry defining projects over the last 25 years. He brings with him a unique mix of experience and is renowned for leading the way in commercialising sports rights globally with digital transformation at the core.

At Manchester United, Vange oversaw so many of the Club’s firsts, including the delivery of retail, bar and restaurant experiences in four continents as well as the launch of mobile phone content services with Vodafone and video streaming with BSky. He then founded Sports Revolution, which became the largest digital media rights firm for sports in the UK, with 65 contracted clubs and stadia, delivering many more firsts worldwide in football and rugby, including stadium Wi-Fi and virtual broadcast advertising.

Mike, Vange and Mark

Vange comments: “Fourth Wall lead with technology and they always have, which is why when they asked me to join the company as commercial director I was delighted to do so. The team are all former Club employees, like myself, so they understand the problems first hand and are building practical solutions that deliver real outcomes for clubs, which is hugely exciting. They have a fantastic tech stack and already work with many of the biggest Clubs and rights holders, which is a great platform to grow from.”

Mike’s background is in tech product management, but quickly evolved to complete commercial management, business development and rights management when he moved from Vodafone to Manchester United to head up their JV project MUmobile. Here he spearheaded numerous football firsts, building an ecosystem that enabled multi-million revenue streams.

Mike has since worked for and with clubs including Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC and Real Madrid, as well as tech suppliers developing products, propositions and rights deals.

On his appointment, Mike comments: “It’s great to be back working with Vange and Mark. The opportunity to join Fourth Wall at such an exciting time for the business was too good to turn down. We’ve made an immediate start and are already speaking to clubs that company does not work with currently so we’re off to a superb start. The next 12 months looks fantastic for Fourth Wall.”

With a background in IT and operations, Mark was also attracted to the huge opportunity ahead at Fourth Wall in all sectors both in the UK and globally.

Having previously been IT Director at Manchester United and General Manager of Manchester United Interactive, Mark has delivered many complex projects including the redesign and rebuild of manutd.com twice, integrating all club departments, services and revenue streams.

Well versed at making an impact on businesses quickly and helping them successfully scale up, including start-up Ve Global, which grew from three employees in the UK to 850 worldwide in a matter of a few years under Mark’s guidance.

Mark says: “Fourth Wall has superb technology stack as well as a very experienced and hands on management team, both of which were hugely appealing to me. I am in my element and am committed to making a big difference at the company.”

Anton Botes, CEO at Fourth Wall, concludes: “I have known Vange, Mike and Mark for a long time and knew, at the right time, the trio would be perfect at Fourth Wall. It’s great to be working with them and I am looking forward to witnessing amazing results.”

Working with more than 50 sports Clubs and federations across the UK and worldwide, Fourth Wall provides a full suite of services and systems to maximise fan engagement and reduce administration, delivered by a team with huge experience in the world of sports, and all underpinned by technology.

For further information, visit www.fourthwallcreative.com.