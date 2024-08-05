Two George’s celebrate over 90 years of friendship

At HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home located in Wirral, Merseyside, resident, George Price, aged 95 years old, has been reflecting on his 90-year friendship with his beloved friend, also named George.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Price and George Foukes, who is also 95 years old, both met in their childhood as small children at the age of five years old when they both lived in the same street in Seacombe, Wirral. Resident George Price, who is a couple of months older than his friend of 90 years, George Foukes, revealed that he remembers them both being small boys playing outside, running up and down the street.

George Price, resident at Leighton Court Care Home, said:

“As you grow up and become older, friends come and go, and there may be times when you don’t see each other as much. However, me and my friend George have always kept in touch, and he rings me on the phone most evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Court Care Home - George Foukes (left) with resident, George Price (right)

“George and I have created so many memories together over the years but one thing I have cherished about my friendship with George, is getting to know him and watch him grow up. There was always something new to learn about my friend, George, he’s an interesting character!”

When asked what the secret was to friendship, George Price stated:

“Knowing nice people is key! You choose who your friends are, and they are an extension of you. Choosing friends who share similar values, morals and qualities to you is important.”