Two HC-One care homes in Cheshire issue urgent appeal for winter food donations to support vulnerable and ‘less fortunate’ at Christmas

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 12:08 BST

Two HC-One care homes in Cheshire have issued an urgent appeal for food donations that will be sent to Mid Cheshire food bank to help vulnerable members of the community this Christmas.

HC-One’s Acorn Hollow Care Home, in Lostock Gralam, Northwich, and Overdene House Care Home, in Winsford, Cheshire, have sent out an appeal for members of staff, visitors, relatives and colleagues to donate food to the local food bank.

Anyone in a position to donate to their local foodbank is always encouraged to do so, especially during the colder months. Donations can be brought directly to Acorn Hollow, or you can donate to Overdene House.

Suggested donations include tinned vegetables, cereal, tea, coffee, sugar, fruit and vegetables. Both homes are also seeking ready meals as well as fresh and frozen food, dairy items, and meats.

Acorn Hollow and Overdene House Care Home's food bank collectionAcorn Hollow and Overdene House Care Home's food bank collection
All items must be unopened and in date. By donating surplus food, you help prevent perfectly good items from ending up in landfill.

Rachel Astles, Home Manager at HC-One’s Acorn Hollow Care Home, said:

“We are appealing to people within the home, visitors, relatives, and colleagues to donate if they can. We have gone for Christmas related food items so people can have a treat over Christmas.

“We think it is important to give back to the local community particularly those less fortunate and in the winter months we feel it is more needed.”

For those who would like to support the local community, please donate to Acorn Hollow Care Home on 419 Manchester Road, Lostock Gralam, Northwich CW9 7QA, or you can donate to Overdene House Care Home on John Street, Winsford CW7 1HJ.

