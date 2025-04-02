Two homes remain for sale at Formby development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes is edging closer to completion at its Pinewood Park development in Formby, and only two homes remain before it is completely sold out.

Both of the available properties are three bedroom homes, and house hunters will need to act fast to secure their place in the established community on Liverpool Road.

The Eskdale style homes are both viewable for prospective buyers to tour, with Plot 252 being a fully established view home for property seekers to get a feel for the space available in the home.

These three bedroom homes are filled with natural light thanks to the two sets of French doors opening out to the garden. A large open-plan kitchen and dining area creates a great space to entertain family and friends, with a separate lounge for unwinding after the working day.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with an en suite to the main bedroom, in addition to a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Both homes are available with a variety of moving schemes and offers for customers to take advantage of, including 105% Part Exchange and the Deposit Boost scheme. Both schemes are designed to make the house buying process as simple and hassle-free as possible for anyone progressing on the property ladder.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many home buyers settling into their beautiful new homes at Pinewood Park.

“The development has been built by an incredible team who have helped to create a thriving new community in Formby, and we would anyone interested in a brand-new home to visit our development to avoid missing out.”

Just a short distance from Formby Beach, Pinewood Park offers a wealth of scenic routes, ideal for long evening walks and bike rides. With a great choice of primary schools and local amenities, there is something for everyone.

The two remaining properties at Pinewood Park are three bedroom detached homes priced at £329,000.

For more information on the developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.