Two hours, 18 cities, 2,260 meals: UCKG's Cook Out to Reach Out initiative feeds communities across UK

Taking place on Saturday 29 March across 27 locations, the initiative saw 2,260 free meals served to families, the elderly, and individuals facing food poverty or isolation.

Local restaurants and national food partners – including Franco Manca, Honest Burgers, KFC, Wagamama, Tortilla, ASK Italian, and Domino’s Pizza – donated meals for church volunteers to hand out in cities, including London, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Peterborough, Glasgow, Luton, Sheffield, Lozells, Bullring, Newcastle, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol.

This is the second year of the initiative, and a major expansion of UCKG’s weekly soup kitchens, which already support over 1,500 people every week.

The programme reflects national demand: UCKG’s recent report, Faith and the Future: Faith-Based Organisations in Modern Britain, revealed that 34% of UK adults believe homelessness is the top issue faith groups should help address, and over 30% of Gen Z say food poverty is a critical challenge that needs urgent intervention.

“We believe faith must go beyond the four walls of a church,” said Bishop James Marques, who leads UCKG in the UK. “Whether it’s a hot meal or a conversation with someone who’s struggling, we want every person to know they’re seen, supported, and valued. Cook Out to Reach Out is proof that faith in action can build stronger communities.”

From Caribbean takeaways and Turkish grills to independent bakeries and family-run pizzerias, more than 40 restaurants and cafes came forward to donate meals and volunteer time.

“We’ve seen how a shared meal can bring people together, build trust and break isolation,” said Pastor David Osei, who oversees UCKG’s national outreach programmes. “In the face of rising food poverty and loneliness, the response from businesses and volunteers this year has been incredible. It’s a testament to the power of collective action.”

A Cook Out to Reach Out attendee, Ebareko Blessing, Belfast, said: “My family has received the support of the UCKG Foodbank, and we are so happy to have them here.”

Maria Whitton, Belfast, said: “It’s amazing to know that our local community has this help to keep thriving.”

Mr Dale Alken-Jones, from Peterborough, said: "The Soup kitchen and the UCKG has helped me so much over the last few weeks. I ran into difficulties about six weeks ago and it has really been a god send."

As part of its 30th anniversary in the UK, UCKG has expanded community initiatives such as Night Angels (outreach to the homeless), The Lives Not Knives Walk (youth-led anti-violence campaign), and 24-hour support lines. Cook Out to Reach Out is set to return in the future with an even broader reach.

