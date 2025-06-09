Two journeys, one stage: From the sand pits of Nigeria to the streets of Birkenhead – a powerful reunion in 'Breaking Free'

Seventeen years after first sharing the stage, two extraordinary journeys unite once more—on a mission to inspire.

Actor and writer Christopher Lee-Power and martial arts pioneer Luke Leyland return to the spotlight for Breaking Free – From Birkenhead Street to the Stage, a deeply personal new play making its world premiere at this year’s Wirral Theatre Festival on Friday, August 16 at 6pm at the Blue Lounge.

“I’ve known Luke for many years,” Christopher shares. “I knew his dad, he knew mine, and we first worked together in 2009 on Remembrance Day by Bev Clark. Now, our paths cross again—this time for something much more personal.”

Breaking Free is based on Christopher’s own life. Raised in a cramped flat above Abacus Taxis in Rock Ferry, he remembers a childhood marked by poverty and pain. “It was very cold. We had no bathroom, the toilet was outside, and meals were often just beans, bread or a tin of corned beef. My mum would toast bread by sticking a knife through it and holding it to the electric fire,” he recalls.

Cast of Breaking Free

More than hardship, tragedy shaped his early years. “While we were being babysat, my dad and his friend came to check on us. They were attacked at the flat door. My dad was stabbed in the leg. His friend was murdered. That cast a long shadow.”

Diagnosed with hyperactivity and speech problems, he was placed in a children's hospital. “Thingwall was a terrible place for me. But I found some joy in jumping on tables and performing for the parents. That’s when the acting bug first bit.”

When his parents discovered he had been put in a restraint jacket, they took him home. Still, his challenges continued—addiction, gambling, isolation. Then came a turning point: a youth worker, and a quiet, eccentric man named Ron Gittins.

“Ron was a gentleman,” Christopher says. “He saw something in me when others didn’t. We’d read poetry aloud in the park. He taught me about drama, art, and culture. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Luke Leyland

Encouraged by Ron, Christopher studied drama and graduated with an Oxford diploma. “I was told not to pursue acting. But I continued. I followed my dream. Thank God I was accepted.”

Since then, he’s appeared in television, film, and theatre, working with BAFTA-winning director Christopher Swan and starring in productions like On the Banks of the Royal Blue Mersey and the upcoming horror sequel The Death of Michael Myers.

But Breaking Free is different. “It’s not just my story,” Christopher says. “It’s for anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t belong. No matter where you come from or how broken your start was—with the right support, there’s always a way forward.”

Stepping alongside him onstage is Luke Leyland, 38, whose story is equally inspiring. A lifelong martial artist, Luke became the first Westerner to publicly compete in Dambe, an ancient and brutal Hausa martial art in Nigeria.

Actor Christopher Lee-Power

“When I first saw Dambe, it felt like a scene from an action movie,” Luke says. “I remember thinking—if I could be part of this, it could change everything. I wanted to share the sport with the rest of the world.”

Despite no official training centres outside Nigeria, Luke trained under a coach in the UK. When he finally stepped into the sand pits of Katsina to fight local champion Shagon Yellow, he quickly realised the scale of his challenge. “The sand, the heat, the atmosphere—it was unlike anything I’d ever faced. And I wasn’t prepared.”

Still, something remarkable happened. “Even though I lost, the crowd chanted my name. They asked for selfies, cheered me on. I realised I’d done something far bigger than win a fight. I’d opened a door.”

Luke’s presence inspired fighters from across the globe—from Poland to Algeria—to explore Dambe. His fight aired live, and his phone-in TV appearance drew over 380 callers. Now, he’s ready to bring that same fire to the stage.

“Luke’s journey is about breaking barriers,” Christopher says. “Mine is about breaking free. Together, we’re showing what happens when people refuse to give up on themselves.”

Both men agree: this reunion isn’t about two performers—it’s about possibility. “Never let anyone kill your dream,” says Christopher. “That’s the message of this play.”

🎭 Breaking Free – From Birkenhead Street to the Stage

🗓️ Date: Saturday , August 16

🕕 Time: 6pm – 10pm

📍 Venue: Blue Lounge, Floral Pavilion, Birkenhead

🎟️ Tickets: Available Now – one ticket grants access to all evening shows