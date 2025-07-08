Two Merseyside site managers named as best in the country for quality

TWO site managers from Redrow NW have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Lee Polanowski from Upton, Merseyside and Keith Mitchell from Bootle have won the prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Awards, marking them down as among the best in the country.

Now in its 45th year the awards from the National Home Building Council (NHBC) are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total Barratt Redrow site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, which is more than any other homebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that site managers from Barratt Redrow have won more of these awards than anyone else. This achievement underlines just how important Redrow sees building high quality sustainable homes for its customers.

This is the first Pride in the Job Award for Lee Polanowski, who joined Redrow in 2014 as a trainee assistant site manager.

Lee, who lives with his fiancée and two daughters, joined the team straight from university and has worked his way up ‘through the ranks’. Working across a number of the homebuilder’s developments in the North West including in Liverpool and Hartford, Cheshire.

This award win is for the work carried out by Lee as current site manager of Ledsham Garden Village, in Ledsham, Cheshire.

“I feel extremely proud to win this award. It is recognition for all the hard work and dedication myself and my team have put in over the last couple of years working towards this award,” said Lee, 32.

“As a team we are constantly trying to raise the standards on site, working with our suppliers, sub-contractors and the building inspector ultimately producing a better quality home for the customer.”

This is 51-year-old Keith Mitchell’s fourth Pride in the Job Award and the third award in a row for his development – The Finches at Hilton Grange in Halewood.

“I am so happy to have received this award again this year,” said Keith who lives in Bootle.

“This is a hat trick for the team at The Finches, I’m very proud.”

Keith, a father of five, gained a construction management degree from John Moore’s University before working his way up to site manager. He joined the team at Redrow in 2020.

“This award is achieved by hard work and determination to provide good quality homes for our customers. I’d like to thank the site team, office staff, and all of my subcontractors and suppliers for their hard work and total commitment from start to finish on each and every plot we handover.”

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. They celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of around 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Jason Newton, managing director at Redrow NW, part of Barratt Redrow, said: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five star for 16 years in a row.