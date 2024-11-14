Two-thirds of children in Liverpool face going to bed cold this winter
The data shows almost a third of residents in Liverpool (31%) cannot keep their house warm when it’s cold, no matter what they try.
As a result, a quarter of parents (25%) admit they’ve had to put their children to bed in a cold room and a further 49% worry the temperature of their house is bad for their family’s health on cold days.
The research, conducted by the home heating experts at SpeedComfort, reveals the scale of British homes’ cold crisis, with homes across the country falling short of recommended healthy temperatures.
On average, Brits anticipate the temperatures inside their homes will drop to 12.8°C this winter. This is five degrees colder than the recommended healthy temperature for adults to live and sleep in (18°C) and three degrees colder than the minimum safe temperature for infants to sleep in (16°C), according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The impact of this on families across the UK is significant. According to the NHS, consistently being cold can have a detrimental impact on mental and physical health.
The latest findings support this. 43% claim being cold at home causes them physical discomfort, over a quarter (28%) say they’re ill more often when it’s cold, and 41% report feeling down when they’re cold.
In addition to affecting families, the research found that cold temperatures are set to have a big impact on the UK’s most vulnerable citizens, with older people most likely to be cold at home this winter (37%).
This is concerning, given that they are more susceptible to the mental and physical effects of the cold. Half of over 65s say the cold causes discomfort and almost the same proportion (49%) say it makes them feel low (8% higher than the average Brit).
Wouter Heuterman, CEO of SpeedComfort, comments: “With the cost of living crisis continuing to affect so many families across Liverpool, it’s heartbreaking to see that so many residents are worried about keeping their families safe and warm at home this winter.
“The cold has a huge impact on how we feel both physically and emotionally. For families with children and vulnerable people, the impact of cold temperatures is even further exacerbated. So, if you’re worried about the health of your family this winter, it’s well worth considering alternative ways of keeping your home warm when temperatures drop. To help with this, we’ve created a guide for staying warm without increasing energy usage this winter.”