UK comedians to descend on gorgeous Wirral venue

Hilarious comedians from the UK circuit will again descend on the Wirral next year after debut shows proved a roaring success.

The Friday comedy nights return to Thornton Hough Village Club & Bar after the nights featuring an MC and three great acts from the comedy scene went down a treat with audiences throughout 2024.

The comedy night is the brainchild of Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (pictured on the Thornton Hough Village Club stage), an actor who lives in the village as part of his passion to ensure the community he loves has a wide-range of entertainment options in a venue that is already renowned for attracting brilliant performers for its live music nights.

Dean, whose acting CV includes House of the Dragon, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the comedy nights in 2025 – the venue has proved such a wonderful location for pro comedy with tickets selling quickly and, on some nights, having to get extra chairs out to accommodate everyone. The line-ups for next year are superb so book early is my advice!”

The first night of the year is on Valentine’s Day with headliner Duncan Oakley, an award-winning comic and songwriter leading a bill which will ensure laugh is in the air.

He is supported by Jack McClean and Neil Elston.

More details and tickets can be found here. https://wegottickets.com/event/633548

Further comedy nights take place on Friday April 11, Friday June 13, Friday September 12 and Friday November 14 – headlined by Steve Hall, Peter Brush and Lovdev Barpaga respectively. All the shows, hosted by quick-fire gag merchant Ben Turner - a World One Liner Championship and Comedy Cellar Yorkshire New Act of the Year finalist, can be found here. https://wegottickets.com/ThorntonHoughVillageClubEvents