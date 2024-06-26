UK’s top 10 luckiest regions for competition winners revealed – How lucky is it where you live?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s luckiest locations have been revealed - with people in the North, the Midlands and London among those most likely to win big in an online competition.

BOTB, which hands over the keys to a dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize, has found that 41 per cent of its winners over the last five years have come from the capital.

Britain’s top 10 competition winner hotspots (by towns and cities):

A map reveals the most luckiest UK cities

London - 41.26% Liverpool - 10.68% Manchester - 8.74% Birmingham - 8.25% Glasgow - 7.28% Newcastle-upon-Tyne - 5.34% Leicester - 5.34% Leeds - 4.85% Cardiff - 4.37% Bristol - 3.88%

When comparing the winning hotspots by region, BOTB found that London finished ahead of the West Midlands and Scotland in the top three.

Britain’s top 10 competition winner hotspots (by region):

London - 20.41% West Midlands - 9.52% Scotland - 8.16% South West - 6.80% East Midlands - 5.44% Yorkshire/Humber - 5.44% Northern Ireland - 5.44% South East - 4.08% Wales - 4.08% North East - 4.08%

Most of the winners in London came from the west of the city with 27.16 per cent, followed by the east with 20.99 per cent, south with 19.75 per cent, north with 17.28 per cent and central with 14.81 per cent.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who surprises the winners each week either in-person or via a video call, said: “A huge congratulations to each and every one of our winners over the years.

“I am extremely fortunate to be there at the moment we surprise each of them. It’s wonderful to witness their incredible reactions and hear what a difference the prizes are going to make to their lives and the people they care about.

“We phone people and travel to surprise them in every part of Britain, so I know there is luck in every region, but you’d expect slightly more luck in London, seeing as it’s the most densely populated city in the UK.

“Our competitions are very easy to enter and I look forward to surprising many more people in the future. Just having a ticket means it could be you next!”

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £68 million-worth of cars so far in its Dream Car Competition.

In its 48hr Lifestyle Competition, winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and cash prizes in recent months.