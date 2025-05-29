Ukulele-playing Beatles fan sees clearly again after sight-restoring treatment

A 69-year-old Neston woman has described the life-changing impact of her recent eye treatment, which has allowed her to continue playing her beloved ukulele – and performing classic Beatles songs – after fears she might lose her sight.

Lifelong music lover and Beatles fan Pauline Perks underwent laser treatment at the new Newmedica Cheshire Oaks clinic after suffering from deteriorating vision caused by debris collecting behind her lens. The condition had left her struggling with day-to-day activities, and she feared she might never be able to play music again.

‘I was terrified,’ she admitted. ‘I couldn’t see properly out of my right eye, and it was getting worse every day. I’ve played the ukulele for two years now, and I was panicking about what would happen if my vision didn’t improve. It was a week I would rather forget.’

Pauline had developed a rare yet treatable complication following cataract surgery with another care provider.

Pauline Perks

While waiting to be referred by the NHS for the follow up treatment, she visited an independent opticians who discussed other options for her treatment. She decided to go private at Newmedica Cheshire Oaks for a faster resolution as her vision was getting increasingly worse throughout the week. To her surprise, she found the procedure was quick and painless.

‘I thought, “Are you finished already?” It was amazing. I’ve previously had surgeries on both of my eyes and this YAG laser treatment was a lot quicker and comfortable. Plus the staff were so friendly and made me feel completely at ease – and they even gave me tea and biscuits,’ she said.

YAG laser treatment is a method of treating cloudiness after cataract surgery and some cases of glaucoma.

Now, thanks to the treatment, she is back to playing her ukulele in two local groups, performing Beatles songs at community events, including care homes and charity fundraisers.

She added: ‘I love The Beatles – their songs are just brilliant to play. Being able to keep doing what I love means everything to me.’

Beyond music, she has regained her independence, returning to driving, yoga, and Pilates at her local recreation centre. ‘I felt so low when my sight was deteriorating. Not being able to drive was awful – I was worried my world was shrinking. Now, I’m back to normal, and it’s such a relief.’

She encourages anyone experiencing similar vision problems to seek treatment. ‘If you’re worried, don’t be. It was painless, quick, and truly life-changing. I can’t recommend it enough.’

In addition to YAG Laser treatment, Newmedica Cheshire Oaks provides eye care services such as cataract surgery, glaucoma treatments and other advanced eye care services to help people regain their sight and quality of life.

The clinic is owned and run by Mr Hussam Muntasser alongside fellow consultant ophthalmologists Mr Kunal Gadhvi and Mr Kenneth Yau, and operations director Natalie Park.

Collectively they have more than 20 years of expertise in ophthalmic surgery and patient-centred eyecare.

Mr Muntasser said: ‘We are delighted to have helped Pauline regain her sight with YAG laser treatment. It’s always rewarding to see patients experience such an immediate and life-changing improvement. Pauline’s passion for music and her active lifestyle made this procedure even more significant. Restoring her vision means she can continue playing the ukulele, enjoying The Beatles, and staying independent.

‘At Newmedica Cheshire Oaks, we strive to provide the best possible care, and we’re so pleased to see Pauline thriving again.’

