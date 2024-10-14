Ultimate Greenday to headline huge rock for dogs charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s No.1 Green Day tribute, Ultimate Green Day, are headlining the first ever Rock For Dogs event in aid of People’s Animal Welfare Society. The huge punk rock event is taking place at Hangar 34 on Thursday 14th November and will feature music from the likes of The Offspring, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Blink 182, Good Charlotte and many more.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s No.1 Green Day tribute, Ultimate Green Day, are headlining the first ever Rock For Dogs event in aid of People’s Animal Welfare Society. The huge punk rock event is taking place at Hangar 34 on Thursday 14th November and will feature music from the likes of The Offspring, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Blink 182, Good Charlotte and many more.

On the night expect all the greatest hits from the UK’s No.1 Green Day tribute, Ultimate Green Day, and all the anthems from the 90s and 00s courtesy of top cover act Punk Rock 101. Funds raised from the event will help support the sterling work of PAW Society, a foster-based cat and dog rescue charity operating nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to the event are just £10 and on the night there’ll also be a raffle with a chance to win a limited-edition Snickers skateboard deck, signed by skateboarding legends including Mike McGill, Steve Olson, Kevin Staab and Tony Alba. Not only does it promise to be a night of punk rock nostalgia like no other, it will also help a wonderful charity that does amazing work to help animals.

Ultimate Green Day

PAW Society, who are hosting Rock For Dogs, know that kennels and catteries are stressful environments for animals. They therefore house rescued animals in a foster home — where they give them expert support and assess their behaviour in a home environment before they find their forever home.

PAW Society Trustee and Event Organiser David Wise said: “We’re committed to helping as many families as possible experience the joy of rescue animals. Our reliable assessments mean we can successfully match animals to families with children, other pets or living in flats. We bridge the gap and ensure that as many animals as possible find their forever home.”

He continued: “Our animals come to us from the UK and overseas, where stray animals are exempt from animal welfare laws and the barbaric cruelty they endure goes unpunished. With the support of our rescue partners, we take some of the most serious cases of abuse, rehabilitate these animals and prepare them for the happy lives they so desperately deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the UK’s No.1 Green Day tribute band, Ultimate Green Day, and Punk Rock 101 bringing hits from the likes of The Offspring, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Blink 182, Good Charlotte and many more, it’s going to be a top night in The Baltic Triangle! Whilst raising money to help give traumatised animals a better future, what’s not to love about this epic event?

Ultimate Green Day

David summarised: “One example of an animal we’ve saved is Olly. He spent six months in a council “kill shelter”, notorious for the unspeakable treatment of animals. He lost his fight or flight response and no longer flinched when scared, as though he had accepted his fate and no longer cared when or how it came. Within a few weeks in foster, he’s now available for adoption, but requires one or more confident and playful dogs in his new home.”

He continued: “We’re really excited to be bringing this top night to Liverpool that will help our charity greatly. Money raised from Rock For Dogs will help us save animals like Olly who often have no other hope. We encourage you to come and rock out at Hangar 34 this November and help us save animals in the process! See you all in the mosh pit!"

The UK’s No.1 Green Day tribute, Ultimate Green Day, are headlining the first ever Rock For Dogs event in aid of People’s Animal Welfare Society. The huge punk rock event is taking place at Hangar 34 on Thursday 14th November and will feature music from the likes of The Offspring My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Blink 182, Good Charlotte and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock For Dogs / Thurs 14th November 2024, 7.30pm / Hangar 34, Baltic Triangle, Liverpool

PAW Society

For more on PAW Society visit their WEBSITE

Follow PAW Society on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM