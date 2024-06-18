Uniform specialists dress leisure employees to impress in new workwear deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Infinity Inc has launched a new uniform range to be worn by staff members at one of Europe’s leading retail and entertainment destinations, Liverpool ONE.

Infinity Inc was awarded the contract to supply branded uniforms by real estate services company Savills UK. It has worked with global real estate services provider Savills for over four years. Savills acts for Liverpool ONE owners Grosvenor Group, on the food, beverage and leisure leasing side of the business.

The Infinity team currently supplies over 55 Savills sites including the Trafford Centre, Metrocentre, Derbion and Merry Hill. In addition to staff uniforms and branded clothing, it also provides promotional merchandise such as tote bags, water bottles and branded decorations for events.

Liverpool ONE staff wearing their respective team uniforms by Infinity Inc

New uniforms will be provided to over 130 Liverpool ONE team members.

The contract sees the supply of a wide range of branded garments for their guest services, security, waste management and cleaning teams with each team uniform consisting of colour co-ordinated items to identify which team each staff member represents.

To meet the brief, the Infinity Inc. team reviewed personal insight gained from colleagues and completed multiple wearer trials to ensure all garments provided were comfortable and practical.

The uniform contract involves each employee kitted out with a variety of layered clothing items for multi-seasonal use ranging from polo shirts, quarter zip tops, trousers, softshell gilets and jackets for the main uniform and sweat-wicking polo shirts and caps for summer wear. Layered items supplied include long and short-sleeved thermal tops, thermal trousers, coveralls and beanie hats.

New guest services uniforms at Liverpool ONE

The contract also includes the provision of footwear, hi-vis jackets and safety accessories including helmets and gloves.

The full uniform manufacture and delivery timescale has taken just three weeks. The entire project including research, scoping and design has been ongoing for 11 months.

Having worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, ranging from the BBC and Tik Tok to Premier League football clubs including Crystal Palace and Brentford FC, the branding specialists have a proven record of working successfully in the corporate and retail industries previously providing uniforms for retailers such as the Midcounties Co-op.

Infinity Inc founder and CEO, Darren Cohen, said: “Following previous success at the Trafford Centre, working with another successful Savills destination is great for our ongoing relationship and the scale of the Liverpool ONE contract aligns perfectly with our strengths as a uniform supplier.

New security uniforms at Liverpool ONE

“Our ability to source the variety of garments needed, brand in-house to meet their timeframes and quantities and manage their stock and reordering simply with a LINK site, creates the basis for a simplified uniform solution for the Liverpool ONE team. Our innovative ordering system, LINK, has been one of the main drivers behind our success with Savills and we’re excited to see them gain great service and value from the system across their multiple sites.”

To further elevate the uniform launch, each employee’s new uniform will be packed into a branded presentation box. Inside will be a QR code for colleagues to scan, taking them to a webpage that tells them more about their uniform such as garment features plus technical information about the fabrics and branding techniques used.

Added Darren: “Providing uniforms for Savills colleagues ensures they are properly equipped to complete their duties as well as comfortable. The job entails indoor and outdoor activity so it is essential that colleagues’ uniforms are flexible for all seasons, which we have achieved with this new range. The team also interacts with a high volume of visitors, so branded workwear makes them look smart, professional and easily identifiable.”

Jen Davies, operations director at Liverpool ONE, said: “While choosing a uniform supplier for the Liverpool ONE team we were delighted by Infinity Inc’s positive attitude towards sustainability, along with the great initiative they showed while supporting us through the process to supply new uniforms across multiple departments.

“To complement a new team structure, we wanted our team members to feel comfortable and proud when wearing the Liverpool ONE uniform and ensure inclusivity across our teams. Our uniform provision required improvement and Infinity Inc’s online ordering portal fits seamlessly into our working practices.”