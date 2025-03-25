United through grief, united through football: UK & US military families come together to remember

In 2023, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations.

But before and since that signing, SSAFA support groups and TAPS, as well as US veterans’ organisation Homebase, have worked together to unite families through their shared grief of loved ones from the military community lost to suicide.

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Liverpool Foundation, which arranged for the group to attend the Liverpool - Chelsea Legends Match at Anfield.

The weekend brought together a family from the US and a SSAFA family from the UK, both of whom were remembering their sons who died.

Together, they participated in a Remembrance Event at the Liverpool Cenotaph, where they laid wreaths on behalf of each organisation, joined by a representative from the Royal British Legion who led the service.

The families were then given the opportunity to explore Liverpool’s rich military history and its ties to The Beatles. They also visited the AXA training ground where they met Liverpool Legend players, who took the time to connect with the families and listen to their stories.

The match, all too poignantly was announced on the first anniversary of the death of the American family's son, Dominic (Dominic was a Chelsea fan, while the surviving son and father are Liverpool fans) adding further to the emotion of the day. The families’ bond deepened as they shared the powerful moment of Anfield’s crowd singing You’ll Never Walk Alone, a song that transcended football and symbolised unity.

SSAFA’s Ellen Chard, who orchestrated the weekend, reflected, saying: “It’s an immensely emotional and thought proving experience to see the families together, even more so when both families, as they learnt more about each other’s son, realised what good friends they’d have been.

“It’s an honour to work with TAPS on this programme, and I must thank Homebase, Liverpool and Chelsea, and the players who gave the families all the time they needed to talk. Thank you all.”

SSAFA’s support groups can help families whose military men and women have died by suicide. More information can be found here: ssafa.org.uk/get-help/mental-wellbeing/bereavement-support-groups.

Anyone in the military community contemplating suicide, or concerned about a loved one who might be, can contact The Samaritans and Combat Stress