Universities unite with Alcedo Care Group

Liverpool John Moores University and Edge Hill University have formed a bespoke partnership with Alcedo Care Group, supporting students in their learning journey with practice placements.

The agreement starts with immediate effect and sees home care specialist Alcedo Care providing placements for nursing students at both universities. It is the first time Alcedo Care has partnered with a higher education institute, contributing towards an essential part of the nursing programme and equipping the students with the skills needed to enjoy a successful and fulfilling career in care.

As the practice partner, Alcedo Care will, throughout the academic year, mentor six students per month, offering a four, five or six week placements, focusing on complex care including adults and children, as well as mental health.

The students will receive a formal induction to Alcedo’s head office in Southport, before meeting the nursing team and their dedicated mentor. Students will then be placed with Alcedo Care clients in a branch that is a local to them, meaning the students will gain experience in their own communities.

Some of the Alcedo Care team with Gill Langton and Trudy Hutchison from Liverpool John Moores University

During the placement, students will provide nursing care to Alcedo clients along with the complex care nursing teams, witnessing the wide range of rapidly changing health and social services whilst meeting the statutory and regulatory requirements. In time, they will demonstrate an appreciation of the unpredictable and dynamic nature of the clinical setting as a learning environment and start to apply knowledge gained.

They will also learn more about the diverse opportunities available within health and social care environments and understand the importance of contemporary thinking within modern health care, evaluating the effectiveness of the care provided.

A long-term partnership, Trudy Hutchison, Principal Lecturer (Placement Learning Lead – Nursing) comments: “It’s great to meet a new practice partner, and it’s such an exciting opportunity for our student nurses to experience community nursing and gain valuable experience in caring for people in their own homes.

“This will really develop the students’ understanding of delivering care in a different setting while dealing with a variety of nursing services that support people in their homes. Alcedo Care is a welcome addition to our existing practice partners, and we’re always looking to enhance the learning experiences of our students.”

Victoria Roberts, Group Head of Nursing at Alcedo Care, adds: “A number of nursing students at Liverpool John Moores University and Edge Hill University can now benefit from a practice placement with Alcedo Care, including adult, paediatric and mental health nursing students, paramedics and nursing associates. It is the first time the company has provided placements to a university and is a testament to Alcedo’s on-going commitment to improving care in the community.

“By providing students with a nursing supervisor and hands-on experience with clients, Alcedo is enhancing the learning journey for the students at these two universities, providing invaluable work experience along with honest evaluative feedback. We’re delighted to be supporting Trudy and the students, who will no doubt form strong working relationships with their mentors, shaping future careers in care.”

Multi award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is also on a mission to continually expand its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, mental health, live-in care, children’s services and young person’s crisis management residential homes.