Veterans’ Charity Brings Roadshows to Liverpool

Help for Heroes is transforming how it provides services for former servicemen and women across Merseyside and is holding a series of roadshows in the next couple of weeks to spread the word.

Nick Settle has taken on the role of Community Builder for Liverpool with the Charity, as part of the plan to make support for veterans more sustainable and accessible, by building on the strengths of the local community.

Nick said: “My role is to reach out to veterans and families and connect them to their communities. I’m eager to see about what’s going on the local community and hear people’s thoughts, suggestions, and any events happening in the area that could benefit veterans and their families.”

Nick is leading eight roadshows in local libraries over the next two weeks, starting on Monday 14 July. The sessions are free and open to everyone in the community, whether you are a veteran, a family member of a serviceman or woman, or simply someone interested in supporting the Armed Forces Community. They will be an opportunity to find out about the services that the Charity provides and the resources available to support our Armed Forces Community.

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps people live well after service.

Nick is now part of a team including nurses, mental health specialists, case managers and occupational therapists, who are supporting veterans across the Merseyside area. Nick added: “We think there is a real need here. We know that there are around 48,195 former servicemen and women across Merseyside, so there are more people who could benefit.

“Isolation can be a problem for veterans, which can lead to other mental health challenges. The Charity will continue to provide direct physical, mental and welfare services for former service men and women. However, in addition to this, my role is to link veterans into their local communities. We know veterans have a lot of strengths and leadership skills that can benefit local communities – and getting them more involved can help combat feelings of isolation. We’re not just supporting people with a one-off intervention or service.”

The roadshows will be held at the following libraries:

Speke Parklands Library – Monday 14 July, 10am – 1pm https://fb.me/e/31WGWWluw

Nick Settle, Community Builder for Liverpool (left) with Gareth Southgate, Help for Heroes Patron

Norris Green Library – Monday 14 July, 2pm – 5pm https://fb.me/e/1MJqMifXb0

Childwall Library – Tuesday 15 July, 11am – 2pm https://fb.me/e/6nyO3GAnu

Central Library – Wednesday 16 July, 2pm – 6pm https://fb.me/e/1Q5q1sEl89

Garston Library – Thursday 17 July, 12pm – 3pm https://fb.me/e/5Ifqm6CsS

Toxteth Library – Tuesday 22 July, 10am – 1pm https://fb.me/e/665tDO5Oa

Walton Community Library – Wednesday 23 July, 10am – 1pm https://fb.me/e/6K91yikGU

Spellow Library – Wednesday 23 July, 2pm – 5pm https://fb.me/e/3pKLRI8V6

Last year, the Charity supported 5,229 veterans and family members – more than ever before in a 12-month period, and a 31 per cent increase on the year before. Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps people live well after service. The Charity supports veterans and their families with their physical and mental health, as well as welfare and social needs. It has already supported tens of thousands - and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

The Charity supports veterans from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians (and their families) who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

To get support visit helpforheroes.org.uk or call 0300 303 9888

