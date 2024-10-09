Videosign Appoints Cloud Services Company to Support Expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool-based Videosign has appointed cloud services company Brightsolid to support its ongoing expansion.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With head offices in Liverpool and a development hub in Glasgow, Videosign provides a video-based tool for remote signing and witnessing of documentation, allowing users to remotely and compliantly identify, verify, meet, sign, record and audit business transactions in a secure, legally admissible way.

Established over 25 years as part of DC Thomson & Co Ltd Group, Brightsolid is a leading managed hybrid cloud and cyber security services provider, with customers including Dumfries and Galloway Council, IITAC, Sparrows, SSSC, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Videosign CEO Steven Tallant said: “With global laws changing to allow digital signatures and remote witnessing, and cyber fraud increasing, our platform evolved to enhance security and support remote working that has become the ‘new normal’ since 2020.

Videosign provides legally admissible document signing

“Users can replace outdated identity and verification methods with a fully automated and remote biometric-based approach that exceeds industry standards for strong customer authentication.

“They can also communicate and collaborate with important clients and stakeholders in our web-based video conference meeting room, with no need to download or install software.

“Brightsolid came to us recommended for their personable, partnership approach and their ability to tailor solutions to individual needs, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with them as we grow the business through several stages of planned further development and expansion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brightsolid Regional Sales Director Tony Capper said: “We’re looking forward to working with Videosign and supporting them in the growth of their business, which delivers such innovative solutions that are so well-tailored to modern working practices.

“At Brightsolid, we are proud to bring together bright ideas with solid solutions to meet not only business’s needs, but also their ambitions.

“From custom-built colocation to hybrid cloud expertise and the latest cyber security technology, our solutions are future-proofed with industry-leading performance, agility, and reliability.

“We see every project as a collaboration, bringing to bear our service infrastructure eco system to ensure the very best results, and we are looking forward to applying that collaborative approach to our work with Videosign.”

For more information go to www.videosign.co.uk or www.brightsolid.com.