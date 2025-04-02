View final homes at Southport development virtually

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PICTURING how a home set out over three floors could work for you is no tall order for buyers in Southport thanks to a virtual 3600 tour.

Elan Homes is embracing the latest technology to help buyers appreciate the spaciousness of the Orford Max, one of the final homes available at its popular Balmoral Gardens development.

Set out over three floors, it offers a practical solution to modern living.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “We understand that people looking for a new home in Southport are curious about three-storey living and want to be able to see how this kind of property could work for them. We don’t have an Orford Max available to view at Balmoral Gardens but we can offer the next best thing – taking a virtual 3600 tour of a house in this style via our website. This will help buyers appreciate that by building up instead of out we’re maximizing the potential of the land. There’s no compromise on space and homes set our over three floors tend to be more competitively priced than similar sized properties set out over two floors.”

Examples of the Orford Max, similar to the final few homes available at Balmoral Gardens, Southport

The ground floor of the Orford Max is almost entirely open plan, save for the cloakroom. The kitchen is at the front of the property, leading through to the dining area and lounge. French doors offer direct access from the lounge to the garden.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The crowning glory of this home is the main bedroom and en-suite on the top floor.

The Orford Max is priced from £274,995, with plot 156 available with flooring throughout and turf to the rear garden included in the price.

The vast majority of the 157 homes at Balmoral Gardens have been sold and are occupied.

Along with the Orford Max, there’s a three-bedroom detached Fairford, set out over two floors, priced from £284,995, plus a four-bedroom detached Southwold, priced from £359,995.

Selected properties are available with Stamp Duty paid at the first home rate, subject to Ts and Cs.

Located on Balmoral Drive, in the Churchtown area, the new homes at Balmoral Gardens benefit from having schools, shops and other essential services within walking distance. The beach and Southport town centre are just a few miles away.

To be in with a chance of owning one of the final homes at Balmoral Gardens, visit the development, open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm or see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens