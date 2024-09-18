Vintage singing trio pays Maghull a visit for grand opening of retirement community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maghull retirees were delighted to welcome vintage singing trio, the Bluebird Belles to join them in celebrating the Grand Opening of a new Retirement Living development on Liverpool Road.

Taking lead of the celebrations at McCarthy Stone’s Poppy Grange, the group performed a special ribbon-cutting ceremony before giving a live exclusive concert to guests.

Guests at the event, including proud homeowners at Poppy Grange and their friends and family, spent time chatting to the Bluebird Belles whilst enjoying a light buffet and celebratory drinks, before taking a guided tour of the superb facilities within the community.

Commenting on their visit, the Bluebird Belles said: “We were delighted to be invited to Poppy Grange for the Grand Opening. It was so wonderful to meet with all the homeowners and their guests and an absolute joy to be a part of the celebrations here in Maghull.”

McCarthy Stone Staff and Homeowners Officially Open Poppy Grange with The Bluebird Belles

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, added: “The opening was a fantastic occasion and our guests thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Bluebird Belles and getting to see them perform. On behalf of the team and our homeowners, we’d like to say a huge thank you to them for making it such a memorable experience.

“Poppy Grange provides a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart. With a wealth of social activity on offer and a friendly management team on-hand, homeowners and their families can enjoy peace of mind that everything is taken care of, and help is nearby.”

Helping the over 60s to retire in style, Poppy Grange will offer a mix of one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments, many of which will feature private patios or walk-out balconies with views over the Leeds and Liverpool canal. Homeowners will benefit from access to stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens, along with a hotel-style guest suite where friends and family can stay overnight. For peace of mind, each property will benefit from a 24/7 emergency call system and intruder alarm, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly.

Property prices at Poppy Grange start from £185,000 for a one-bedroom property and £295,000 for a two-bedroom property.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation.

McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Poppy Grange, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/poppy-grange.