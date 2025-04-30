Voting Opens for Good Spa Guide Awards 2025 to put Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel on the Spa-Lovers Map

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel- the five-star hotel that opened its doors in 2020 to become the town’s only wellness hotel – has been recognised in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2025, celebrating the very best spas and treatments across the UK.

Placed as a finalist in the Best Traditional Spa Experience category, the hotel is calling for all locals and spa-lovers alike to enter the public vote, and be in with the chance of winning a £300 spa voucher by visiting The Good Spa Guide Awards voting page (open at 9am on 1st May, closing at 5pm on 31st May).

General Manager, Deirdre Billing says: “A win for Buxton Crescent in this prestigious category would not only be a victory for the hotel, but for the whole region too. We are so grateful to our loyal and local customer base and would love them to vote for us and really help to put Buxton on the map, and to showcase the beauty of the town and surrounding Derbyshire countryside.”

Buxton Crescent offers a huge range of authentic traditional spa experiences, thanks to its rich history. The Thermal Pool is an original concept that has attracted bathers since the 18th Century; indeed the Crescent was originally developed by the Duke of Devonshire to rival Bath and welcome the English aristocracy and gentry of the time to ‘take the waters’, as it was called. This mineral water comes from a geothermal spring situated under the hotel and is high in nutrients such as magnesium and known for its healing qualities. The pool is re-filled every evening using this spring.

Thermal Pool

Guests can also enjoy their own private bath in mineral water in signature bathing rituals. Here, the water is infused with CO2 with the carbonated bath promoting circulation to improve the body’s ability to absorb the minerals in the water.

The spa offers traditional face and body treatments too, from bespoke body massages to detoxifying body treatments, comforting facials and head-to-toe beauty essentials. In addition, there are Jennifer Young Oncology Treatments to support the holistic health of those living with and recovering from cancer. There is also a state-of-the-art gym and yoga studio, alongside a spa café for healthy snacks and smoothies.

Since 2020, Buxton Crescent has attracted guests from all over the world, who have enjoyed the splendour of this grand Georgian building and its wonderful spa known for healing rituals and wellbeing spaces, and of course the three spectacular pools including the indoor-to-outdoor rooftop offering views of the beautiful Peak District.